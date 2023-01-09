Local 'lured' victim and three Ohio men charged in last summer's shooting, fight at a Winston-Salem Target store

Charges have been filed against all four people involved in a shooting last year that occurred after three men from out of town allegedly lured a Winston-Salem man to a Target store here and confronted him, Winston-Salem police said Monday.

All four are charged with simple affray, but the local man, 25-year-old Dontaye Kentrelll Wade, also faces a charge of carrying a concealed handgun.

The other three people charged are Jay Cameron Carnicom, 28, and Joshua Alvin Michael Mundy, 29, both of Freemont, Ohio, and Jason Doane Chipps, 37, from Marion.

Chipps turned himself in to authorities in McDowell County last Tuesday, and was released on a written promise to appear in court on Jan. 24.

Warrants against Carnicom and Mundy have not yet been served. All four warrants were issued on Dec. 29.

The case gained notoriety when it emerged last summer that the three non-local people were associated with a group called Dads Against Predators on social media.

Police said Wade was lured to Target by the three men on June 28, confronted inside the store, and that when a fight developed, Wade pulled a gun and fired, striking Carnicom in the lower leg. Wade told police the men beat him and took his gun. Wade went to a local hospital after the fight and was treated for minor injuries to his head and face, then released.

The three men left the store and fled in a vehicle with Ohio tags. On June 29, Ohio law enforcement authorities contacted Winston-Salem police and said that Carnicom had arrived at a hospital in Ohio for treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg.

Carnicom's injury was considered minor and he was released after treatment the same day.

After the shooting, former Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson held a news conference urging people not to conduct their own investigations of online predators.

Authorities have never said why the three men targeted Wade, who has not been charged with any offense other than the charge of simple affray.