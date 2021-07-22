Local organization will hold event Saturday at Rupert Bell Park in Winston-Salem

More than 400 people are expected to attend the event, “You Are Not Alone — Creative and Artistic Expressions of Trauma and Healing” at Rupert Bell Park, an organizer said.

The event is part of the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) Mental Health Month in July.

The Unity Wellness Center of Winston-Salem is staging the event. The organization empowers individuals, families and communities to achieve health and wellness, according to its website.

During the 4-hour event, community members will perform on stage “about their lived experiences and share how their art form in some way has helped them heal, connect and survive in some way,” said Lindsay Peral, an organizer of the event.

“This event is less about the talent, and more about showing up with authenticity and vulnerability and demonstrating the transformative healing power of the arts and connecting to others,” Peral said.

The event is designed to help destigmatize mental health issues while allowing local residents to connect with mental health and wellness services, Peral said.

Organizers will provide free meals for the attendees.