Local people remember 9/11 attacks

Sept. 11 changed all of that attitude of “Well, that’s someone else’s problem.” It has now become a common cause for the entire civilized world if we ever want to return to a world of peaceful coexistence and security within each country’s borders.

Linda Fagervi

Winston-Salem

On Sept. 11, I was living in northwestern New Jersey and commuting by train to my job. The train I would take went to New York City, but I got off after about 10 stops. As the train stops at the stations you can see the cars of commuters that were parked in the station’s parking lots.

The memory that sticks with me even to this day is that for days and weeks after the attacks, there were cars in the parking lots that never moved. As the days went by the leaves starting falling and kept accumulating on the cars. Some of the cars were there so long that the leaves covered their hoods, windshields and every part of the car. It still brings me to tears when I think about the people who got on the trains that day and never imagined they would not be coming home.

I will never forget the panic of not knowing if anyone I knew was there. It hit so close to all of us because if you didn’t know someone who died you knew someone who had lost someone.

That day taught me not to take anything for granted. Tomorrow is never guaranteed and to make sure you tell the people you love how much they mean to you as often as you can. Also, we must all be aware of what is going on around us and if you see something say something.

