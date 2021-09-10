Local people remember 9/11 attacks

Catherine Morrissette Winston-Salem
On 9/11, I was working for the largest disability insurance company in America, then based mainly in Portland, Maine. Our office building overlooked the Portland JetPort. Suddenly we heard about a plane hitting the World Trade Center, so TVs were set up around the building. Our company provided group long-term disability coverage for the employees of many employers based in those buildings. We watched in horror as events unfolded, but the company quickly set up an emergency claims operation to handle what we expected were going to be a large number of disability claims for injured employees. What ended up happening was that we received more death claims than expected. We waived requirements for death certificates and attempted to pay beneficiaries as quickly as possible, but many beneficiaries became angry, feeling that their loved ones might still be alive. Our building’s huge glass windows allowed us to watch planes taking off and landing at the JetPort, but that was eerily inactive and the skies were empty for several days.
Portland is usually a safe and quiet place to live, but suddenly TSA requirements at the JetPort went into effect, making travel in and out time-consuming. I worked with a lot of people who traveled a lot, and given the small-town nature of Maine life, were well-known at the airport. Suddenly they were missing flights, etc., due to TSA trying to deal with airport security. I became frustrated for them and kept thinking, “Come on, this is Portland. Maine is one big small town. Nothing happens here!” Then one day I realized that every day I drove past the motel where the hijackers had stayed the night before, because their travel on 9/11 began in Portland. Videos surfaced of the terrorists shopping in local stores just before 9/11. It made me realize how terror can happen anywhere.
Suzanne Stewart Mount Airy
I was a student at Central Middle School in Dobson at the time. I didn’t know what was going on. They were turning on the TV in the classroom, and I screamed for my teachers to turn it off! By the time I got home, (I learned) my mom had a friend who worked at the Pentagon when something told him to not come to work. My mom and I turned on the TV, and we found out about the terrorists that struck New York City, the Pentagon, and in Pennsylvania. It made me so sad to have thought of what had happened to those people. It changed my life because I want to be safe everywhere I go.
I can never forget that awful day. Now 20 years later, I can still remember the line to the song that Alan Jackson sang, “Where were you when the world stopped turning on that September day?” If you asked the people those questions now, they will tell you where they were on that September day.
Timothy and Barbara Wagner
Winston-Salem
We had just begun our eighth year teaching at International Christian School of Vienna (Austria). The school day was over, and we were in a faculty meeting when the school director came to tell us of the planes flying into the Twin Towers. Later in the evening our daughter called from the states to talk with us at a traumatic time.
Wendy Martin
Winston-Salem
I was living in Pennsylvania the day our country was attacked. My mom and I left at 6 a.m. and drove two hours to go to a flea market near Philadelphia. It was a beautiful, clear day as we were walking around checking out the booths. Some of the vendors had their radios on and we began hearing reports of planes crashing into buildings.
We thought this surely couldn’t be true. There started to be a “buzz” around the market about what was developing. My mom and I left the flea market and stopped for lunch on the way home. We sat at the bar so we could watch the TVs and listen to the news. It was true! We were in total disbelief and shock. I knew I needed to get home as quickly as possible to pick up my two girls from middle school. I needed to have them near me and know that they were safe.
We lived near a small airport in Lancaster and it was eerie in the week that followed. Total silence. No planes were coming or going in and out. We all watched TV endlessly for any bit of information and spent a lot of time crying at the images of that horrible day.
Joseph T. Zalescik Mount Airy
On Sept. 11, 2001 I was working at a trauma hospital in Trenton New Jersey and serving as an elected fire commissioner in Hamilton, New Jersey. After the first plane hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City, it appeared that it was a tragic accident. Local news stations started to broadcast live and then the second plane hit the South Tower 17 minutes later. At this point all hell broke loose with emergency communications. At 9:59 a.m. the South Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed and then at 10:28 a.m. the North Tower collapsed.
The hospital I was working at went into emergency operation and rescue units were deployed to Jersey City New Jersey. The fire department I was commissioner at went into a standby mode and extra fire crews were called in. Everyone at the hospital thought we would be treating victims. A few people got on commuter trains out of New York City and came to local hospitals for minor injuries and exposure to toxic dust.
The sad truth was that most of the victims were deceased, rescue efforts turned into recovery efforts. A handful of survivors were pulled from the rubble days later, but most perished during the tower collapses. The core of our freedom was challenged that day and we stood strong for all of the victims. Police, Fire, EMS and hospital workers were all recognized as heroes. How soon we forget about the 343 firefighters that were lost that fateful day.
Chris Geis
I had a meeting scheduled for the morning of Sept. 11, 2011, at Naval Air Station North Island on Coronado, the island across the bay from San Diego. The topic was rules of engagement for force protection — in other words, when a sailor or Marine could shoot at threats to American forces.
I was an active-duty Navy JAG officer. The USS Cole had been bombed the year before in a harbor in Yemen. My ship was scheduled to deploy to the Middle East at the end of January. Force protection was a high priority.
I have never gotten over the irony of the topic that day.
The air station was a few blocks from my apartment. I got up about 6:45 a.m. As I woke, my youngest brother, who lived in Greensboro, called and told me to turn on the television. I did and was stunned. Both planes had already hit the World Trade Center. I knew what was happening. I quickly showered, put on my uniform, and drove to base. ...
I spent the next four days on the ship. My 20-year-old legal assistant took up his second job, manning a mounted M-60 machine gun on a catwalk. We didn’t know if more attacks were coming. Our ship, a large amphibious assault carrier, could be a deadly force in open seas, but was exposed to all manner of threats sitting at the pier in San Diego Harbor. Senior officers asked me if they could shoot anything that came close. How do I know, I thought. But yes, sure, please do.
The internet was not the force it is now, so we got our news from television and message traffic. Our jaws were clenched and we were getting angrier by the minute, but we acted like the professional military officers we were. But when the towers fell, it was a gut punch. A landmark on the skyline of our greatest city had been erased just like that. Choice words were used. Someone had to pay. We wanted in on the collection. …
I thanked God that I was in the United States Navy at this moment in history and able to serve my country. Less than two months later our ship was off to the fight.
Richard Sanders
Winston-Salem
[Excerpt from diary entry of Sept. 15, 2001]
There is no mood for celebration, entertainment or any form of frivolity in this country. There is a mood of mourning and massive turning to prayer and dependence on faith in God occurring as this entire country from coast to coast comes together and unites in solidarity and heartfelt patriotism as we all comfort and console each other and pray for the victims, their families, the rescuers, President Bush, the government and military leaders, and our families.
All of a sudden, our petty problems and differences seem not important anymore. Our focus has changed to seeking hope for the future through God’s comfort and guidance and protection … and coming together to fight this evil of terrorism.
I believe that all peace-loving nations of free people will come together to fight terrorists and those dictatorships or totalitarian states or countries which in any way support terrorist groups or causes. Benjamin Netanyahu addressed a joint session of Congress in the 1990s and made a statement that “Israel can never experience peace unless there is security for the nation.”
I now fully understand that there is no peace without security and also no security without peace. These terrorist attacks are only the beginning of insecurity in otherwise peaceful nations unless we all commit to a long-term effective war on terrorists and their supporters. It is essential that the civilized world stand shoulder-to-shoulder to declare that no nation, despot, dictator, or totalitarian authority will be allowed to exist on this planet if they harbor or support terrorists. You see, it has hit home now, whereas on Sept. 10, most of the world looked at terrorists as ‘pesky’ fanaticals playing a cat-and-mouse game of surgical strikes to advance various militant agendas … but there was never any mutual consensus to fight back.
Sept. 11 changed all of that attitude of “Well, that’s someone else’s problem.” It has now become a common cause for the entire civilized world if we ever want to return to a world of peaceful coexistence and security within each country’s borders.
Linda Fagervi
Winston-Salem
On Sept. 11, I was living in northwestern New Jersey and commuting by train to my job. The train I would take went to New York City, but I got off after about 10 stops. As the train stops at the stations you can see the cars of commuters that were parked in the station’s parking lots.
The memory that sticks with me even to this day is that for days and weeks after the attacks, there were cars in the parking lots that never moved. As the days went by the leaves starting falling and kept accumulating on the cars. Some of the cars were there so long that the leaves covered their hoods, windshields and every part of the car. It still brings me to tears when I think about the people who got on the trains that day and never imagined they would not be coming home.
I will never forget the panic of not knowing if anyone I knew was there. It hit so close to all of us because if you didn’t know someone who died you knew someone who had lost someone.
That day taught me not to take anything for granted. Tomorrow is never guaranteed and to make sure you tell the people you love how much they mean to you as often as you can. Also, we must all be aware of what is going on around us and if you see something say something.
