Local religious leaders pray for the families of the victims in mass shootings in Texas and New York State

A group of local religious leaders prayed Wednesday for the families of the victims of the mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, N.Y., and called for spiritual guidance for people to find solutions to prevent future tragedies.

"We pause today because our hearts are broken and we don't understand," said the Rev. Charolette Leach, the second vice president of the Ministers' Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity. "We pause because we know that we as parents do not expect to bury our children, especially our little ones."

Leach, an associate minister at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, was among the religious leaders who participated at a prayer vigil at Exodus Baptist Church in Winston-Salem. About 30 people attended.

"We pause because all of the deaths, all of the shootings, all of the pain seem to be so senseless," Leach said. "If we are in so much pain, we can't imagine what the families of the victims are feeling.”

Salvador Ramon, 18, opened fire Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing at least 19 children and two adults. Ramon was killed when he was confronted by law enforcement officers.

Payton Gendron, 18, of Conklin, N.Y., is accused of firing a rifle May 14 at a supermarket in Buffalo, killing 10 people and wounding three others. Gendron has been charged with first-degree murder as prosecutors work to bring additional charges against him.

At the vigil, Wilson Weaver, an assistant chief in the Winston-Salem Police Department, said that 18 homicides have occurred this year in the city.

Since Jan. 1, more than 210 mass shootings have happened in the United States, Weaver said.

"We also need you to pray for those individuals that are so hard hardened, so cold hearted that they feel they need to take a gun and shoot innocent victims," Weaver said.

The Rev. Keith Vereen, the first vice president of the Ministers' Conference, prayed for the communities in Buffalo, N.Y. and Uvalde, Texas.

"We pray, God, for a special blessing over this nation right now," said Vereen, the pastor of Providence Baptist Church in Kernersville. "We pray for those who are mourning and grieving.

"For your word tells us, God, that when we rejoice, we rejoice together," Vereen said. "And when we mourn, we mourn together.

"God, we know that some who look at the headlines right now may think that evil is winning," Vereen said. "But God, we know that we serve you, and you are in control of everything."

The Rev. Sarah Howell-Miller, the pastor at Green Street United Methodist Church, said in her prayer that parents are weeping for their slain children.

"God, we cry out to you for comfort, and we need it in this world of violence and hate," Howell-Miller said. "But more than comfort, we need change. We need fewer reasons to lament and to weep."

Howell-Miller urged God to give people strength to listen to young people who are afraid in their schools and "for young men who find themselves tempted toward violence and destruction."

Imam Joel Saahir of the Masjid Al-Muminun, an Islamic religious center in Winston-Salem, said that people must put aside their differences to unite and find solutions to end the violence.

"The traumas that we are facing are manmade," Saahir said. "It is going to take the community of man to fight against it. Together, we can serve God by serving the community."

