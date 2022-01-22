Local religious leaders take security measures amid national incidents of violence.

Local religious leaders say they have security measures in place to protect congregants from violence, as faith communities nationally responded with deep concern to the recent hostage taking at a Texas synagogue and relief that the hostages were ultimately able to escape.

“Temple Emanuel is always taking security seriously and pays close attention to national threats and those that remain consistent for us as a synagogue,” said Rabbi Mark Cohn, the synagogue’s leader. “Thankfully, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and the city of Winston-Salem Police Department pay critically close attention and have been consistently loving and strong support to us.”

Matt DeSarno, the FBI’s special agent in charge in Dallas, said at a news conference Friday that just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 15, he authorized his teams to enter the synagogue just as the hostages seemed to “have come to a similar conclusion” to take their freedom into their own hands.

The rabbi of the synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, Charlie Cytron-Walker, said he threw a chair at his captor before escaping with two others, crediting past security training for getting himself and his congregants out safely. Another first hostage had been released shortly after 5 p.m.