Local religious leaders take security measures amid national incidents of violence.

Local religious leaders say they have security measures in place to protect congregants from violence, as faith communities nationally responded with deep concern to the recent hostage taking at a Texas synagogue and relief that the hostages were ultimately able to escape.
“Temple Emanuel is always taking security seriously and pays close attention to national threats and those that remain consistent for us as a synagogue,” said Rabbi Mark Cohn, the synagogue’s leader. “Thankfully, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and the city of Winston-Salem Police Department pay critically close attention and have been consistently loving and strong support to us.”
Matt DeSarno, the FBI’s special agent in charge in Dallas, said at a news conference Friday that just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 15, he authorized his teams to enter the synagogue just as the hostages seemed to “have come to a similar conclusion” to take their freedom into their own hands.
The rabbi of the synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, Charlie Cytron-Walker, said he threw a chair at his captor before escaping with two others, crediting past security training for getting himself and his congregants out safely. Another first hostage had been released shortly after 5 p.m.
Cytron-Walker told “CBS Mornings” earlier in the week that he had let the gunman into the building because he appeared to need shelter. He said the man was not threatening or suspicious at first.
But later Cytron-Walker heard a gun click as he was praying.
Authorities identified the hostage-taker as British national Malik Faisal Akram, 44, who was fatally shot by the FBI after the last three hostages ran out of the synagogue.
DeSarno stressed that the FBI regarded the episode as an act of terrorism that threatened the Jewish community and “intentionally targeted” a house of worship. The act, he said, “was committed by a terrorist espousing an anti-Semitic worldview.”
DeSarno said Akram is believed to have selected the synagogue because it is closest to a federal prison in nearby Fort Worth that houses a “convicted terrorist” with suspected al-Qaida links. During negotiations, he demanded the release of that prisoner in exchange for letting the hostages free.
Top officials with the FBI and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security sent a letter Monday to their state and local partners, warning that faith-based communities will likely remain targets for violence, CNN reported. Federal officials also urged faith-based communities to evaluate their security measures for mass-gathering events and at houses of worship.
The FBI national office in Washington, D.C. declined to comment Tuesday on the letter.
Cohn pointed to anti-Semitic shootings in Pittsburgh, Poway, Calif., Monsey, N.Y. and Jersey City, N.J. in 2018 and 2019 that killed 15 people and wounded 17 others, including six police officers.
“I am very grateful that my colleague in Colleyville, Texas and his congregation were spared the fates of what has befallen Jewish communities in recent years,” Cohn said.
“The antisemitism that continues to rise from a variety of sources in our country is alarming,” Cohn said. “And I am very grateful to law enforcement and loving neighbors, colleagues and friends who support the Jewish community and understand the sensitive nature of the threat to Jewish lives.”
The Rev. Tembila Covington, the president of the Ministers’ Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity, said the most local churches, synagogues and mosques have security measures in place to protect their congregants.
Last weekend’s hostage situation in Texas “raised our sensibility to be aware within our respective communities and our congregations,” Covington said.
“Certainly, it heightened our concern that everyone is staying safe,” Covington said.
Most churches have ushers at their entrances paying “attention on who is coming in and who is going out,” Covington said.
In addition, local leaders of the faith communities stay in communication with the Winston-Salem Police Department as part of their security measures, Covington said.
Covington pointed to the killing of nine members of the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C. in July 2015. Dylann Roof was convicted of nine life sentences, and he is on the federal death row as the first person to be ordered executed for a federal hate crime.
“It didn’t seem a dangerous situation until it became dangerous,” Covington said about that church shooting.
The Rev. Nathan Scovens, the pastor of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in northeastern Winston-Salem, also said that his church has security measures in place to protect its worshippers.
The church has a faith team which is led by former Police Chief Barry Rountree, Scovens said. The team includes members who are retired Winston-Salem police officers who have undergone security training, Scovens said.
“I regret anything like that happening in place of worship,” Scovens said of the Texas hostage situation. “My heart aches …. It was very unfortunate.”
The Rev. Ron Baity, the pastor of Berean Baptist Church in southeastern Winston-Salem, said that his church’s security measures are designed to protect members from violence.
“We’re done that for a long time,” Baity said. “We have procedures in place to protect our people, but we are not secluded from threats.
The church property is covered with security cameras, Baity said. In addition, Berean Baptist has a security ministry in which its members, some of which are law enforcement officers, have concealed-carry permits, he said.
“I hope no one would disrespect the house of God and threaten our members,” Baity said.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.