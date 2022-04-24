Local residents hopeful heeding pandemic lessons will limit surges in year 3

Being in the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic feels like reaching a somber crossroads.

Local residents interviewed recently by the Winston-Salem Journal expressed hope that Gov. Roy Cooper is correct when he recently said that the “worse is over.”

But they are not feeling at ease by any means with the mantras of personal responsibility and learning to live with the coronavirus when just 62% of Forsyth County residents have had two vaccine doses and only 46.5% have gotten a booster shot.

“People have to be able to trust what’s being presented to them,” said Gloria, who asked that her last name be withheld because of her work profession.

Gloria said she hesitated to get vaccinated at first because of the initial uncertainty about the effectiveness and potential side effects of the vaccine, particularly the one-dose Johnson & Johnson option.

“There was just a lot of confusion and limited knowledge about what was the correct thing to do,” Gloria said.

She said she began her vaccine regimen in June after her doctor convinced her “that it would benefit my health and help me to be accountable to my community.”

Gloria said the surges from the delta and omicron versions of COVID-19 made her glad she opted for the vaccine.

“It may be challenging to get the public to go for an annual booster because we’ve been told that the last shot would be the last shot,” Gloria said.

“I’m concerned that the virus may be with us longer than it needs to because people didn’t obey the mask mandates, didn’t properly social distance and wouldn’t get vaccinated even when asked to comply.

“I just hope we all can respond during this down time with COVID to keep the cases, hospitalizations and deaths down as much as possible,” she said.

Rodney Dean said he is worried that COVID-19 will continue to keep society on edge through the next 12 months.

“I’m afraid it will get worse before it gets better, particularly seeing that some countries are going into shutdown again with the new variant,” Dean said.

Dean, age 71, said he is fully boosted, mostly because he has multiple sclerosis.

“I’m too old and too fragile to risk my life on getting COVID,” Dean said.

Dean said he’s getting out in public more often with indoor masking becoming recommended rather than mandated.

Yet, he’s concerned that COVID-19 restrictions have been eased too much too soon.

“I get the learn to live with mindset, but that only works when most people have been vaccinated,” Dean said.

“There are people who aren’t getting vaccinated because they don’t believe COVID-19 is as bad as the media and health official say it is. To me, the (COVID-19) numbers speak for themselves.

“I just think those people who haven’t been vaccinated by now are just stupid because of the risk to their own health, and those around them.”

The second year of the pandemic represented going from shock to trying to adjust to a new normal for Pat Goodwin, who said she is vaccinated and boosted.

Goodwin said the advanced technology behind vaccine development gave her confidence to get the dose “even though the vaccines were put together quickly.”

“Getting vaccinated was the right choice for me given the alternatives could have been getting really sick or dying,” Goodwin said.

Still, Goodwin said she will continue to wear a mask in public for the foreseeable future “because I don’t know where everyone I come into contact has been and what their vaccination status is.”

When she does know the vaccination status of those around her, such as her circle of friends, she feels comfortable going without a mask.

“If additional boosters are required to keep up our immunity, I hope it becomes as easy and painless and as accepted as getting the annual flu vaccine,” Goodwin said.

“I just don’t want people to become too cavalier with COVID, because I worry that if it comes back hard again, I’m not sure we as a society are willing to be so restricted again.”

For Katrina and Roger Wideman, living with the risk of COVID-19 more than two years into the pandemic is frustrating knowing how much of the spread has been the result of politicizing the virus. Both have been vaccinated and boosted.

“As a whole, I believe there’s been a lot of lessons learned in society from the pandemic, particularly in health care,” Roger Wideman said. “Wearing a mask in public is not nothing compared with the risk of getting COVID.

“But, there’s still a too-high percentage of people who have not gotten the vaccine, and will not get it, even though it is something you can die from.”

Roger Wideman said he questions whether the country will be able “to get on the same page” about COVID given all the disputed conspiracy theories that continue to hover over getting vaccinated.

Katrina Wideman said that “we can’t allow this to get any more politicized in response to a crisis in which people are dying every day.”

“I get that people are tired of hearing and reading about COVID, I do. I understand people want to get back to their normal lives, whatever that might be in the future.

“We all need to accept the seriousness of COVID and recognize that getting back to our lives requires as many people as possible getting vaccinated, and there’s a united voice promoting vaccination from every political group no matter whether it is right, left or independent,” Katrina Wideman said.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.