Local residents with family members in Ukraine are worried for their safety

C. William Walldorf Jr., an associate professor in the Department of Politics and International Affairs at Wake Forest University, said that the Russian invasion into Ukraine is unfortunate and tragic.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Ukraine as a fully autonomous, democratic state is now history, at least for the foreseeable future," Walldorf said. "While more nimble diplomacy on all sides might have helped prevent this, Putin asked for a lot, showed few signs of bending and had very strong interests in moving Ukraine away from the West.

"Given that, the Biden/NATO response to try to dissuade Putin's actions (was) about all the United States could have done here, especially given the fact that Ukraine is not a NATO ally, and we have few interests in defending it by force."

Americans should care about the Russian invasion of Ukraine "because of the pain this will inflict on the Ukrainian people and the setback this will be for democratic government in Ukraine," Walldorf said.

"Furthermore, we should care because more U.S. soldiers will likely be stationed in East-Central European NATO states in what will be now be a heavily fortified dividing line (similar to the Cold War) between East and West.