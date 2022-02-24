Local residents with family members in Ukraine are worried for their safety

John Washinsky of Clemmons fears for the safety of his family and friends in Ukraine after learning of Russia's invasion, he said.
Some of his relatives live near the airport in Lviv, a western Ukrainian city. His family members are safe for the moment, said Washinsky, who sells Ukrainian arts and crafts from his online business, known as All Things Ukrainian.
"They are staying at home, and no missiles have been fired there, which they are worried about," said Washinsky, whose Ukrainian maternal and paternal grandfathers immigrated to the United States in the early 20th century.
Washinsky has exchanged Facebook messages with his relatives in western Ukraine, he said.
"Russia's main aim is to take over Kyiv, and insert (its) own government," Washinsky said. "It's basically a land grab. I would like everybody to pray for Ukraine."
Vasyl Taras of Greensboro, a native of Ukraine, says he was shocked and outraged by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
"The question in my head is why," said Taras, an associate professor in the Department of Management at UNC Greensboro. "It’s not of any strategic advantage to Russia, and it will not improve the lives of the people in Russia."
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday that his country's military forces were invading Ukraine to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine.
Taras said he spoke with his parents by phone Thursday. His parents, his brother, his sister and her family live in the western Ukraine city of Rivne, Taras said.
So far, his relatives are safe, "but my brother woke up to the sound of Russian rockets," Taras said.
The Russian military forces are initially targeting Ukrainian military bases, which brings some level of safety for Ukrainian civilians, Taras said. He pointed to the Russian soldiers who are near the country's capital of Kyiv.
Most Ukrainian young men, including some of his relatives, are signing up to serve in the Ukrainian military, Taras said.
"Pretty much everyone that I know who are younger is ready to fight," Taras said. "People will not sit and do nothing."
Taras appreciates that the United States provided military equipment to Ukraine before the Russian invasion, he said.
Taras hoped that Putin would negotiate with western countries and NATO before he decided to invade Ukraine, Taras said. He predicted that the Ukrainian economy would suffer in the wake of the Russian invasion.
C. William Walldorf Jr., an associate professor in the Department of Politics and International Affairs at Wake Forest University, said that the Russian invasion into Ukraine is unfortunate and tragic.
"Ukraine as a fully autonomous, democratic state is now history, at least for the foreseeable future," Walldorf said. "While more nimble diplomacy on all sides might have helped prevent this, Putin asked for a lot, showed few signs of bending and had very strong interests in moving Ukraine away from the West.
"Given that, the Biden/NATO response to try to dissuade Putin's actions (was) about all the United States could have done here, especially given the fact that Ukraine is not a NATO ally, and we have few interests in defending it by force."
Americans should care about the Russian invasion of Ukraine "because of the pain this will inflict on the Ukrainian people and the setback this will be for democratic government in Ukraine," Walldorf said.
"Furthermore, we should care because more U.S. soldiers will likely be stationed in East-Central European NATO states in what will be now be a heavily fortified dividing line (similar to the Cold War) between East and West.
President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the United States will deploy an additional 7,000 U.S. troops to Germany to bolster NATO after the Russian invasion.
"That will inevitably mean added tension with Russia and also detract from strategic completion with China in the Pacific," Walldorf said.
Susan Rupp, an associate history professor at Wake Forest University, described the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a terrible development.
"I can't be sure of Putin's longer term goals save for a desire to restore Russia's … imperial presence, perhaps encouraged by the fact that he now is apparently surrounded by toadies and yes-men who are unlikely to raise concerns about the possibility of these actions only isolating Russia, weakening its economy, and strengthening European/NATO resolve, the very issue he seems to have been preoccupied by," Rupp said.
"I certainly didn't think he'd actually launch a full-scale invasion, thinking he might stop short with annexation of Donetsk and Luhansk, but clearly I was completely mistaken on that score," Rupp said.
"It's difficult to persuade Americans that these developments should be of concern for them," Rupp said. "But in an era of rising authoritarianism and declining democracy, the precedent set here of an unprovoked invasion of a democratic country (whatever the political problems Ukraine might have) should concern us all."
Biden ordered broad new sanctions targeting Russia Thursday after its invasion of Ukraine, declaring that Putin "chose this war" and his country will bear the consequences.
Thomas Pegelow Kaplan, a history professor at Appalachian State University, said he was surprised by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
"It’s unsettling in so many ways," said Kaplan, the director of ASU’s Center for Judaic, Holocaust and Peace Studies. "Everyone should be worried."
Eastern European countries that made up the former Soviet bloc or were part of the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics might be especially worried about Putin's next move, Kaplan said.
Kaplan pointed to the U.S. troops in Poland and in the Baltic countries next to Russia.
"If Ukraine was to fall, then you have Russian troops on the border of Poland," Kaplan said.
Todd McFall, an assistant teaching professor in WFU’s Department of Economics, said that U.S. residents will feel the pain of increased prices consumer items such as gas, food, lumber for construction projects and toys because of increased prices for barrels of oil worldwide.
"Everything we buy is affected by the price of petroleum," McFall said.
