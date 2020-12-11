Local restaurants and bars say they will comply with governor's latest order mandating a 10 p.m. curfew for businesses

The operator of 6th and Vine Wine Bar and Restaurant decided to temporarily close her business this winter, but Gov. Roy Cooper's latest stay-at-home order with a 10 p.m. curfew wasn't a reason for her decision.
Her restaurant and bar closes at 9 p.m. every night, said Kathleen Barnes, the business's owner.
"It had no impact," Barnes said. "We decided early on when we reopened in June to be an outdoor dining only because that seemed like the safest thing for my staff and customers."
Cooper issued his latest executive order Tuesday amid the coronavirus pandemic. The order, which took effect Friday, requires people to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. and requires many businesses to close by 10 p.m. All on-site alcohol sales are required to end by 9 p.m., Cooper said.
Businesses that sell groceries, food, medicine and fuel are allowed to stay open longer, Cooper said.
The governor said that his order, which is designed to limit gatherings and the spread of the coronavirus, will remain in place until at least Jan. 8.
The 6th and Vine Wine Bar and Restaurant at 209 W. Sixth St. in Winston-Salem will temporarily close at 9 p.m. Sunday, Barnes said. It will remain closed until in late February or early March when it reopens amid warmer temperatures, she said.
The restaurant and bar experienced a steady influx of customers during the summer and fall, Barnes said.
However in recent weeks, the local number of coronavirus cases increased amid cooler weather, Barnes said.
"We had to make the call to go inside or stay outdoors," Barnes said. "It just didn't feel safe for us to go inside for dining. We decided to keep the outdoor model."
Employees and representatives at other restaurants such as Finnigan's Wake at 620 Trade St., Umi Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Lounge at 1280 Creekside Way and Applebee's Grill and Bar at 4690 N. Patterson Ave. said that their businesses will comply with Cooper's order.
Elizabeth McGee, a vice president for company operations for Applebee's Restaurants Mid-Atlantic, issued a statement about Applebee's plans, including for its businesses in Winston-Salem.
"Beginning Friday, we will comply with Governor Cooper’s most recent mandates and close the dining rooms of all Applebee’s restaurants across the state of North Carolina at 10 p.m. local time for in restaurant dining and alcohol service will stop earlier at 9 p.m.," McGee said.
Applebee's employees will stop seating its customers at 9:15 p.m. each day to ensure that they have ample time to finish their meals before they have to leave the building at 10 p.m., McGee said.
"To be available to our community, and as allowed by the executive order, Applebee’s restaurants in North Carolina will continue to provide to go and delivery service to our guests until 11 p.m.," McGee said.
Sabrina Thompson, one of the managers of Wingstop at 340 Summit Square Blvd. said that her business will comply with Cooper's order. The restaurant doesn't offer any indoor dining, but it provides a delivery service through DoorDash and Uber drivers, Thompson said.
"Our company has continuously stayed open since the start of COVID in March," Thompson said. "We do a lot of deliveries.
Wingstop closes at midnight throughout the week, she said.
The local members of the N.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association also will comply with Cooper's order, said Lynn Minges, the association's president and chief executive officer.
"We are committed to working hard to get through this," Minges said.
On another front, about 100 Triad members of the N.C. Bar and Tavern Association will reluctantly comply with Cooper's order, said Zack Medford, a spokesman for the association.
"For them, the pressure to enforce safety rules is enormous," Medford said in an email. "If they don't, they'll be shutdown."
La Ch.ngada Bar at 420 W. Fourth St. in Winston-Salem announced Friday on its Instagram page that it was temporarily closing until further notice. The bar opened in March.
"Due to the new executive order, we are reviewing what's best for both our staff and our patrons, as well as the overall establishment," the bar's operator said in its statement.
