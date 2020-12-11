Local restaurants and bars say they will comply with governor's latest order mandating a 10 p.m. curfew for businesses

"To be available to our community, and as allowed by the executive order, Applebee’s restaurants in North Carolina will continue to provide to go and delivery service to our guests until 11 p.m.," McGee said.

Sabrina Thompson, one of the managers of Wingstop at 340 Summit Square Blvd. said that her business will comply with Cooper's order. The restaurant doesn't offer any indoor dining, but it provides a delivery service through DoorDash and Uber drivers, Thompson said.

"Our company has continuously stayed open since the start of COVID in March," Thompson said. "We do a lot of deliveries.

Wingstop closes at midnight throughout the week, she said.

The local members of the N.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association also will comply with Cooper's order, said Lynn Minges, the association's president and chief executive officer.

"We are committed to working hard to get through this," Minges said.

On another front, about 100 Triad members of the N.C. Bar and Tavern Association will reluctantly comply with Cooper's order, said Zack Medford, a spokesman for the association.

"For them, the pressure to enforce safety rules is enormous," Medford said in an email. "If they don't, they'll be shutdown."