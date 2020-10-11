Local sailors remember U.S.S. Cole 20 years later

Lakeina, who graduated from high school in California, originally wanted to enlist in the Air Force but opted for another shade of blue when she went Navy. Francis remembers his girl as a bubbly, funny young lady who went out of her way to help others, particularly the elderly.

“Right up until she went into the Navy, she was always driving somewhere, always on the go, always running,” he said.

She was trained as a cook and assigned to the Cole. She flew to Italy, and then out to the ship itself when it was in the Mediterranean Sea.

The Navy Lakeina enlisted in was different than the one in which her father served in that she had access to modern communications, which made it easier to speak to family.

“She had the opportunity to call more,” Francis said. “The last time I talked to her, we talked about her voting absentee and money, saving for her education. Her last words to me were ‘I love you, Daddy.’ That was the last time I talked to her.”

The attack was a surprise, but the sailors’ reactions were not. Parlier notes with justifiable pride that their training kicked in and sailors moved quickly to stabilize the damage and take up defensive position.