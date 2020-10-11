Local sailors remember U.S.S. Cole 20 years later

James Parlier and Ronald Francis, at different times, had the exact same thought while looking at the calendar.
Has it really been 20 years?
Indeed it has. Two decades, more than a literal lifetime, have flown by since the two men — Navy men — had their lives inextricably entwined.
Twenty years ago, on Oct. 12, 2000, terrorists rammed a small craft laden with heavy explosives into the side of the USS Cole, an American warship anchored in a Yemeni port to take on fuel.
Parlier, now 63, was a master chief petty officer on the Cole, a high-ranking non-commissioned officer responsible for hundreds of other enlisted sailors. Lakeina Francis, the oldest child of Ronald, was just 19, aboard for a few days before she was killed in that attack.
“Not even two weeks,” said Parlier, a graduate of North Forsyth High who now lives in High Point. “I knew her. I checked her in. She was a breath of fresh air, a really cheerful personality.
“I just went down there (to Salisbury National Cemetery) to visit her grave.”
Twenty years that seem like an instant, condensed into a day that won’t be forgotten.
'Eye-opening every time'
October 2000 seems so long ago. President Clinton was finishing his final term in office. The galvanizing tragedy of 9-11 was unimaginable, and the name of its architect, Osama bin Laden, was unknown to most ordinary Americans.
The threat of terrorism, while very real for service members serving overseas, seemed somehow vague — despite embassy bombings in 1998 in Africa that prompted Clinton to order missile strikes against bin Laden in Sudan.
That changed with the attack on the USS Cole, a foreshadowing of events to come.
The warship, a guided missile destroyer, was attacked by suicide bombers directed by al-Qaida. The explosion tore a massive hole in the ship’s hull killing 17 sailors and wounding 37 others.
Parlier, closer to the end of his military career than its beginning, was supposed to be in the area where the explosives detonated, but he’d been called away from his office.
“Five more minutes, and I’d have been right there,” he said. “It’s eye opening every time I think about it.”
Lakeina Francis, as we all know now, was not as fortunate. Her duty station had her directly in harm’s way along with 16 of her fellow sailors.
Her dad, a retired sailor who settled in rural Woodleaf in Rowan County after taking a job with the N.C. Highway Patrol, knew exactly what had happened to his oldest as soon as he was called. He’d been trained in death notification when he was in the Navy.
“They told us that we had to get home right away,” he said. “They said she was missing, but having been in the military and having had that training, I knew how that worked.”
Lakeina, who graduated from high school in California, originally wanted to enlist in the Air Force but opted for another shade of blue when she went Navy. Francis remembers his girl as a bubbly, funny young lady who went out of her way to help others, particularly the elderly.
“Right up until she went into the Navy, she was always driving somewhere, always on the go, always running,” he said.
She was trained as a cook and assigned to the Cole. She flew to Italy, and then out to the ship itself when it was in the Mediterranean Sea.
The Navy Lakeina enlisted in was different than the one in which her father served in that she had access to modern communications, which made it easier to speak to family.
“She had the opportunity to call more,” Francis said. “The last time I talked to her, we talked about her voting absentee and money, saving for her education. Her last words to me were ‘I love you, Daddy.’ That was the last time I talked to her.”
The attack was a surprise, but the sailors’ reactions were not. Parlier notes with justifiable pride that their training kicked in and sailors moved quickly to stabilize the damage and take up defensive position.
In previous jobs, Parlier had been trained as a corpsman, and he rushed to render emergency aid to the wounded even as the crew braced for a feared second attack.
That experience, he recognizes now, left enduring emotional wounds including post-traumatic stress and survivor’s guilt.
“I was in denial about it for years,” he said. “As a hospital corpsman, you get good at treating other patients, but sometimes we’re not so good at following our own advice.”
Her spirit lives on
In the post-attack confusion, Marines and Navy Seals swiftly moved to protect the ailing ship, which had neither power nor adequate food or water.
The Yemeni army, Parlier said, had moved into a posture the Americans interpreted to be offensive. Diplomats succeeded in getting that straightened out before further tragedy.
Interestingly, Parlier said, the first U.S. ally to respond was Canada, which sailed a ship directly to the Cole to provide cover (and badly needed drinking water) despite being warned to stay away.
“I have every respect for the Canadians,” Parlier said. “The Yemeni port authority denied them permission to enter the port, but the Canadians said ‘No, eff off. We’re helping our American friends.’”
As the days passed, the Navy was better able to identify its dead and notify survivors. The Cole was stabilized and eventually returned to an American port.
Francis, who’d gone to Norfolk to await word, said President Clinton only confirmed what he already knew.
“It’s been 20 years now,” Francis said. “We visit her often (in Salisbury). We celebrate her life and how she was. Her nieces and nephews know their Aunty Lakeina. Her spirit will always be in our hearts and in our home.”
Parlier remembers, too, and spends a good deal of his time these days honoring those who were lost and following their lives. He has compiled biographies and remembrances on social media.
“I stay in touch with maybe 70 percent of the crew,” he said. “Technology has made that easier. You go through something like that, it binds you together forever.”
He will be alongside the USS Cole at a memorial service in Norfolk today and will speak to any interested individuals or groups about the USS Cole and a dark day in American history that served as precursor of an infamous attack on the homeland.
“I want the American people to remember them,” Parlier said.
