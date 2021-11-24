Local supporters of Ahmaud Arbery praise the jury's guilty verdicts against three men connected to his killing

The verdicts against the three men show that the justice system "is not completely broken in this country," said Vincent Rabil, an assistant capital defender in Winston-Salem for the state of North Carolina.

"This jury was able to listen to the evidence and follow the law in this case," said Rabil, a former assistant district attorney in Forsyth County. "That hopefully will slow the sad and tragic drift to vigilantism in America.

"It's a great tribute and sign that we are still a nation of laws and that the rule of law still means something in the United States," Rabil said.

The guilty verdicts in the case are proper, said Al Jabbar, the president of the Winston-Salem NAACP.

"Justice is served (or) done as defined by Merriam-Webster (Dictionary) when proper punishment or fair treatment is given by the legal system," Jabbar said. "While we can count this as a victory, are we really winning the war?

"Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stated that 'injustice anywhere is threat to justice everywhere,'” Jabbar said, "so have we received justice when just days ago a young white male murdered two white people and injured another, has become a hero to some and praised for being free?