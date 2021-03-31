Local vaccine providers see slowing demand for COVID-19 first doses

As the remainder of Group Four individuals became eligible Wednesday for COVID-19 vaccine doses, Forsyth County's health director says a supply-and-demand inflection point may be near.
Joshua Swift cited as an example that as recently as late February all vaccination appointments by the Department of Public Health would be taken within 30 minutes to an hour of being opened.
By comparison, Swift said the department planned to provide 2,000 first doses Thursday. The department announced the opening of the appointments Sunday.
As of Wednesday evening, 915 appointments had been made either its website — Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine — or by calling (336) 360-5260. About two-thirds of available appointments are being reserved for online and one-third through the call center.
There were about 1,085 vaccination appointments available from 9:20 a.m. to 5:50 p.m. A typical time slot offers first doses for up to 16 individuals.
"We definitely are seeing a slowdown in the number of our vaccine appointments being taken," Swift said. "It's the slowest it's been so far."
Wake Forest Baptist Health said it also is experiencing lower vaccination demand.
"Now is a great time for anyone who wants the vaccine to make an appointment or move up a first-dose appointment to an earlier date," spokesman Joe McCloskey said. "Right now, many people can get an appointment within a day or two of scheduling."
Vaccination appointments can be made by calling (336) 70-COVID or through a myWakeHealth account.
Novant Health Inc. said there remains ample demand for first doses at its Hanes Mall mass-vaccination site and at minority community events. That level of demand has led to adding more vaccination appointments in recent days.
Saturation?
Swift said part of the slowdown with county-provided vaccinations comes from having more than 65% of individuals ages 65 and older having gotten at least one vaccine dose.
Swift said that some of those newly eligible, or who will become eligible on April 7, may not yet be aware of their eligibility or "people are saying 'oh well, maybe I'll get it later' and putting it off."
He cited that the county's vaccination site has gone from being the only venue when the vaccines first became available to one of several options when including minority-community events, Novant Health Inc.'s mass-vaccination site at Hanes Mall, most Walgreens stores and other local pharmacies, and the federal mass-vaccination site at Four Seasons Town Center in Greensboro.
"There's more places to get the vaccine that may be more convenient," Swift said.
As such, Swift said the department is considering adjusting its vaccination schedule that could include more outreach efforts.
Newly eligible
There are several employment sectors with Group Four eligibility as of Wednesday.
They are: chemical, including industrial, pharmaceutical facilities and consumer products; commercial facilities, such as hotel and retail workers; communications and information technology; defense industrial base; energy; financial services; hazardous materials; hygiene products and services, such as laundromats and sanitation workers; public works and infrastructure support services, such as plumbers, electricians and exterminators; residential facilities, housing and real estate; and water and wastewater.
Eligibility also expands to college students who live in fraternity or sorority houses and dormitories.
All North Carolinians ages 16 or older will be eligible for their first vaccine on April 7 as part of Gov. Roy Cooper’s latest move to accelerate the timeline. The Pfizer vaccine was tested in 16- and 17-year-olds during its clinical trial.
President Joe Biden told states they should make all adults eligible for vaccination appointments by May 1.
By accelerating appointment eligibility to April 7 for Group Five, North Carolina will beat that by about three weeks.
“We’ve been faster (in administering vaccines) and have gotten more supply than we had anticipated, and that’s fantastic,” Cooper said. “Our overall success has been good and the state is ready to open vaccine access to more adults.”
Cooper, however, cautioned that it could take up to two months for those Group Four and Five individuals to actually be vaccinated.
Silver lining?
Swift said a potential silver lining of the recent slowdown in vaccine demand is that there will more first doses available for the remainder of Group Four individuals and for all of Group Five on April 7.
As of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, at least 155,227 vaccinations had been administered in Forsyth, with 90,552 adults receiving the first dose, or about 23.7% of county residents, and 64,675 receiving both doses, or 16.9% of the county’s population.
Statewide, 4.78 million doses of vaccine have been administered in North Carolina — about 4.12 million by medical providers and 674,746 through the federal pharmacy program that includes in-store vaccination and in long-term care centers.
DHHS says the numbers of first and second doses provided are at 2.93 million and 1.72 million, respectively, as of Wednesday. There have been 126,094 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided.
About 35.9% of the statewide adult population has received at least one dose, and 22.5% both doses.
"There are a lot of people who need the vaccine," Swift said.
"About 65% of those 65 and older have gotten the vaccine (in Forsyth), and a large percentage of those 50 and older have as well.
Swift said there is evidence the vaccines are playing a role in reducing the number of cases and hospitalizations.
"I'm concerned about our younger adults — that 25 to 45 range — getting the vaccine to them and making sure that they want it," Swift said.
Swift said there's the potential for another uptick in cases in the short term as the COVID-19 variants become more present locally, "but nothing like what we saw around Christmas."
"There will be more people out and about, especially if we don't continue to follow the 3 Ws."
