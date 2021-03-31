Local vaccine providers see slowing demand for COVID-19 first doses

Cooper, however, cautioned that it could take up to two months for those Group Four and Five individuals to actually be vaccinated.

Silver lining?

Swift said a potential silver lining of the recent slowdown in vaccine demand is that there will more first doses available for the remainder of Group Four individuals and for all of Group Five on April 7.

As of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, at least 155,227 vaccinations had been administered in Forsyth, with 90,552 adults receiving the first dose, or about 23.7% of county residents, and 64,675 receiving both doses, or 16.9% of the county’s population.

Statewide, 4.78 million doses of vaccine have been administered in North Carolina — about 4.12 million by medical providers and 674,746 through the federal pharmacy program that includes in-store vaccination and in long-term care centers.

DHHS says the numbers of first and second doses provided are at 2.93 million and 1.72 million, respectively, as of Wednesday. There have been 126,094 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided.

About 35.9% of the statewide adult population has received at least one dose, and 22.5% both doses.

"There are a lot of people who need the vaccine," Swift said.