Lindsey Hazelhurst's goals for her recent trip to Alaska were pretty straightforward.
She wanted to visit her best friend, as well as show her two children the beauty of a new area during a long trip.
Instead, Hazelhurst, her sons — 10-year-old Branson and 7-year-old Sailor — and the couple they visited were involved in a boating accident where the party struck a whale.
Hazelhurst, who lives in Jefferson, sustained the worst injuries, a lacerated kidney that caused internal bleeding and forced her to be medevaced.
”I wanted to take my children to Alaska this past time and let them kind of experience everything,” said Hazelhurst, who had visited Alaska before. We were actually going to stay in Alaska for five weeks.
“But we were there and within 24 hours, we got hurt.”
Hazelhurst’s friends, Kendall and Joe Carson, live in Juneau, Alaska’s state capital. Hazelhurst and her children landed there on June 26. The next day, they got up, had a big breakfast and decided to go whale watching on the hosts’ 20-foot boat.
“It was a beautiful day. Beautiful weather,” Hazelhurst said. “You couldn’t ask for anything better.”
After getting a couple miles from their departing point in Auke Bay, the group encountered a whale. Everyone on the boat saw the whale surface except Hazelhurst, who was facing the back of the boat taking photos of the scenery. The whale turned and the boat couldn’t avoid it. That, plus their speed, sent the boat airborne.
Hazelhurst said when the boat hit the water, everyone fell and hit the deck. The boat went under the roughly 40-degree water and surfaced. Hazelhurst said everyone felt like they were in a haze from the impact, but they had to act quickly: the boat began sinking.
As she came to, she immediately saw Sailor, but she didn’t see Branson. She also saw Joe, the driver of the boat, dealing with the hard fall. Kendall, her friend of 15 years, was conscious but not very responsive and also had a gash on her neck.
Hazelhurst eventually found Branson with a severe cut on top of his nose, between his eyes. She could see the bone. Hazelhurst felt a pain in her side, but it didn’t feel serious at the time. The party rushed back to the coast as the boat took on water, making it back and calling for help.
As those around the dock began to assist, Hazelhurst’s pain sharpened. Eventually, she was rushed to the hospital as it continued to worsen.
Hazelhurst kept her children with her as she received care at the local hospital. But once the severity of her injury was revealed, talk of sending her to Seattle became frequent. Hazelhurst had to sign off on leaving her boys behind in Juneau. She also thought she heard a nurse say she might not survive through the injury.
“That was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done, was having to say goodbye because I really didn’t know I was going to make it,” Hazelhurst said.
She ultimately spent four days in intensive care in Seattle before getting her injuries under control. She finally saw her children again on July 1, after her friend flew with them from Juneau to Seattle. Hazelhurst and her two kids came back to North Carolina to a family that had to worry from multiple time zones away.
Hazelhurst said she thinks she’ll be able to keep her kidney if her recovery stays on track. She hopes to visit Juneau again with her two boys, even though she might not ever get on a boat again. And she’s still working her way through the trauma of that day. But she’s just happy to be home and safe with her husband and kids.
“I still have pain. I’m always going to have pain,” Hazelhurst said.”I don’t sleep at night. I’m constantly reliving that day.
“But I’m doing well, and I’m playing with my kids here in North Carolina again, and I’m just thankful for each day.”
