Local women celebrate Kamala Harris becoming the nation's first Black woman and South Asian American to serve as vice president

Harris told CBS Sunday Morning that the sneakers are her "casual go-to" — and she's got plenty of pairs to spare.

Hartsfield said Wednesday was a great day.

"I am overwhelmed because she (Harris) is a woman," Hartsfield said. "I am overwhelmed because she's an African American woman."

Hartsfield said she's also elated that Harris pursued a political career and became a lawyer.

Harris is a role model for all women because "there are no barriers. You (women) can be what you want to be as long as you stand up for what is right and good and continue to speak boldly for what is right in the world," Hartsfield said.

Felicia Piggott-Long of Winston-Salem, a member of the AKA sorority, said she also wore pearls on Wednesday to salute Harris.

"I'm just very proud of her," said Piggott-Long, an English and theater-arts teacher at Carver High School. "She has shown our young women and young girls an example of progress and a triumphant effort because she (kept) moving forward.

"We are better for what she has done as a woman and for what she had done as an American," said Piggott-Long, the pastor at Alpha and Omega Church of Faith in Winston-Salem.