Locked-in cold air and moisture to bring more ice tonight in Winston-Salem, forecasters say

Hazardous travel conditions are possible Saturday and Sunday as more freezing rain lands on parts of the Triad and temperatures stay close to the freezing mark, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service office in Raleigh.

Friday saw widespread but light icing on trees and other elevated surfaces, especially on hilltops and other exposed areas in Forsyth County, with heavier accumulations to the north.

Roads were clear in Forsyth County on Friday, but forecasters said the freezing rain during the night and on Saturday morning could make driving hazardous, especially for anyone encountering ice on elevated bridges and roads.

Forecasters were predicting up to a tenth of an inch of ice accumulating through early Saturday in parts of northeastern Forsyth County, with lesser amounts in the southwestern sections.

With more freezing rain possible Saturday night into Sunday, forecasters said that through early Sunday, parts of Forsyth County could get more than 0.15 of an inch of ice accumulation.