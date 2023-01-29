Long before Trump and Biden, Winston-Salem man's cache of classified documents made international news.

In light of the controversies about former government officials keeping classified documents, SAM has heard from a couple of readers who asked about Winston-Salem’s own such scandal, which involved a retired ambassador, a stolen Fiat, teen car thieves and two girls on their way to Zayre.

Here’s what SAM pieced together from the Journal’s archives and elsewhere:

On Dec. 22, 1977, a red 1973 Fiat was stolen from a house on North Stratford Road. The car belonged to one Graham Martin, a retired diplomat with the U.S. Department of State.

Martin was born in Mars Hill and attended Wake Forest College, graduating in 1932. After graduation, he returned to Denton, where his father was a pastor, and did freelance journalism for several publications, including the Journal.

Martin moved to Washington, D.C., where he eventually got a job with the National Recovery Administration and began his career in the federal government.

Martin worked in Foreign Service at the U.S. Department of State and was the last ambassador to South Vietnam. He was ambassador on April 30, 1975, when the North Vietnamese army took over South Vietnam.

When Martin left Vietnam, he took hundreds of pages of documents with him.

Those documents ended up in a trunk in that stolen Fiat.

The car was found on Christmas Day on Winston Lake Road.

When Martin was called to the scene on Christmas morning, the trunk was not among the items recovered, the Journal reported in 1978. Martin told the officer who found the car, “that he didn’t think they’d be valuable to anyone but him.”

Martin didn’t tell officers the sensitive nature of the documents, which detailed U.S. activities in Vietnam from 1963 to 1975.

“Some, but not all, letters between Presidents Nixon or Ford and President Thieu are present in these files,” according to the National Archives, which has an extensive online file on Martin.

‘I seen it on Hogan’s Heroes’

The documents begin with Henry Cabot Lodge, the ambassador to South Vietnam during President John F. Kennedy’s administration.

“Beginning in August 1963, leading up to the November 1963 coup and assassination of President Diem of South Vietnam. They consist mainly of communications between Henry Cabot Lodge and Secretary of State Dean Rusk or McGeorge Bundy, national security adviser, regarding meetings with South Vietnamese officials, intelligence reports, evaluations of the situation, and instructions from Washington,” according to the archives.

On Jan. 3, 1978, the Thomas sisters, Jennifer, 12, and Wendy, 9, and their sitter Lisa Welborn, 17, found a stack of papers on their way to the old Zayre store at 4215 N. Patterson Ave. On their way home, they picked up the stack of papers, which was about a foot tall, and took it home, the Journal reported at the time.

The girls told a Journal reporter that they knew what “Top Secret” meant from reading about it and seeing it on TV.

“I seen it on Hogan’s Heroes,” Wendy Thomas said.

They saw Martin’s name and address on the papers and tried to call him, but could not reach him. When their mother came home, she called the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department. The deputy who responded looked at some of the papers, then called the FBI.

The FBI responded, took possession of the documents and went back to where the girls found them, to make sure there were no more lying around.

The trunk, however, was still missing.

‘Utter bull’

On Sept. 13, 1978, The Washington Post reported that the U.S. Justice Department was investigating Martin for keeping the documents.

Martin told the Post that he had taken some papers when he left Vietnam and left them at the U.S. Embassy in Rome. Martin was a former ambassador to Italy. Martin said he took the papers for historians who might want to write a book about the Vietnam War.

Martin told the Journal that he had contacted the Lyndon B. Johnson Presidential Library about donating the papers, telling the reporter, “Anyone in authority in the U.S. knew I had those papers for one reason — to get them in a presidential library,” he said. “I feel U.S. citizens are entitled to the truth.”

Martin said that after the fall of Saigon, there was no classification for documents.

When asked if the top-secret documents were still considered top secret, Martin told a Journal reporter, “As ambassador I had the authority to declassify anything.” (Sound familiar?)

In a Nov. 21, 1978, Journal article, the reporter quoted a New York magazine article that said the documents in Martin’s cache included a highly classified CIA report, “National Security Council cables revealing U.S. ties to the assassination of President (Ngo Dinh) Biem (in 1963),” and cables about the Paris peace talks.

“The magazine says that former high government officials including Henry Kissinger have denied claims by Martin that he had been authorized to declassify documents and that Washington was aware that he had the papers.”

“As with the Journal, Martin told the New York reporter that ‘as ambassador I had the authority to declassify anything.’”

A State Department legal officer said Martin’s statement was “utter bull.”

During this time Martin had to have a cancerous lung removed and was in declining health.

The Justice Department spent several months deciding whether to prosecute Martin for keeping the documents, before opting not to in 1979, citing his age and health.

Martin died March 13, 1990, at the age of 77. His funeral was held at Davis Chapel on the Wake Forest University campus.

The question of why Martin kept the documents, beyond wanting to donate them to a presidential library, remains unanswered.

In an April 30, 1995, Journal story on the 20th anniversary of the fall of Saigon, Charles Tull, a professor of history at Indiana University who was writing a biography of Martin, said he thought that Martin kept the papers so he could write a book about the end of the Vietnam War as he saw it, in case Kissinger ever wrote a book that was critical of Martin.

Many of the documents that Martin secreted out of Vietnam on that chaotic April day did end up in a presidential library, the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The four teen car thieves

A student in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools knew the teens who had stolen Martin’s Fiat, unnamed FBI sources told the Journal in 1978. The student was worried about his friends and told a teacher about the documents.

The teacher didn’t believe the student and asked for proof. The student brought in a notebook with letters and documents from the Vietnamese embassy. It included letters and documents from Nixon and Kissinger. It also included a map with U.S. missile sites.

A school system administrator was told about the documents and called the FBI.

Agents went to an abandoned house in Bethania, where they found the rest of the documents.

The FBI source told a Journal reporter, “Nobody but the ambassador knew what was in that trunk. There were literally dozens of notebooks. It’s my theory that the car thieves threw away the file folders which the FBI found and recognized that the bound notebooks were valuable,” he said. “A 12-year-old could have told what they were and that they were valuable.”

“They had a gold mine. I mean it had ‘hands off’ and ‘top secret’ stamped all over,” he said.

The boys initially didn’t know what they had. When they found out, they tried to sell the documents to local lawyers and others.

The teens were arrested and, according to the FBI source, were told that if they gave all the papers back to the government and kept quiet, they wouldn’t be prosecuted.

They walked off into the sunset and never discussed their brush with international intrigue again.

At least that SAM could find.