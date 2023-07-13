A question often asked when a city flexed municipal muscle to annex additional square miles and, by extension, more than a few unhappy new residents staring down the barrel of bigger tax bills.

What’s in it for me?

It’s a fair question, too, as the owner of a $200,000 house in, say, unincorporated Forsyth County would see her/his/their property tax bill nearly double from $1,355.60 a year to $2,677.60.

The short list of answers might include, but are not limited to, city police and fire protection, municipal garbage and recycling, street maintenance and water/sewer connections that can come with a nice bill attached to pay for the hook-up.

So why bring all that up now?

Because Wednesday morning, some 16 years after the last large contentious forced annexation in Forsyth County by the city of Winston-Salem, aggrieved residents of Pfafftown got something physical to show for their heartburn.

Court battles and frustration

Not terribly long before the heat of the day took full effect, Mayor Allen Joines and a handful of dignitaries flexed ceremonial muscles at a ribbon cutting for Long Creek Park — basically a bone tossed their way years after the acrimony of 2006.

Winston-Salem, in grow or die mode, came big-footing around that year looking to expand. Some 17,000 residents of Pfafftown would be annexed by Winston or Lewisville.

Petitions, court battles and lobbying legislators didn’t work and some residents — particularly after doing the tax math — felt they’d been wronged.

Complaints about less than stellar street repair, sanitation, street lights and emergency response time were common.

And the heck of it was, in the days when forced annexations were a thing, that meant residents had little recourse.

In a quirk of law, per the UNC Institute of Government, state courts held a municipality must provide to annexed areas “substantially the same level of services as enjoyed (of) the city … even if it means that the annexed areas experience a lower level of service than they had before they were annexed.”

Read that again … “even if it means that annexed areas experience a lower level of service.”

That sounds like a raw deal.

Clearly it was because in 2011, the Legislature — over the objections of municipalities — did away with forced annexation. Now, if a neighborhood wants in, a majority of residents have to say so.

(Another couple of fun but obscure facts from state annexation laws: just because an area was absorbed, that didn’t mean that a city had to take over maintenance of private roads. In fact, the only new service a city absolutely had to provide was … code inspections.)

Adding to boiling frustration for some of the city’s new residents in Pfafftown was the steady decline of the Long Creek Club, a private golf course and pool on Bethania-Tobaccoville Road.

Rather than see it rot, some residents began asking the city to add it to the park system.

Ceremony long overdue

The club closed for good in 2016, and Winston-Salem — helped by a significant cash infusion made by the Conservation Fund — did buy its 164 acres for $740,000 with the intention to build a new park.

Requisite studies were commissioned and plans for such shiny new toys as a refurbished swimming pool, splash pad, new pool house, dog park and picnic shelters. Money to pay for it was folded into a $31 million bond package in 2018.

Parks officials called Long Creek “low-hanging fruit” that could be turned around quickly.

And yet Long Creek languished.

Heavy equipment was moved into the area and just sat.

COVID and the attendant shutdown didn’t help, nor did the glacial pace at which local government sometimes moves.

“Only recently, after four years, has the city demolished the old golf club house and outbuildings,” wrote frustrated resident Joe Cassidy in a 2021 email plea for help. “The existing golf cart path that many citizens use for walking, running and biking has deteriorated.

“The city has spent almost $1 million dollars on the property and after four years it still looks like an abandoned golf course instead of a beautiful city park.”

Post-pandemic, work did eventually crank back up. It concluded not long ago, which prompted elected officials to wrap it up in a ribbon-cutting.

Such ceremonies are intended to be celebratory and with good reason. Parks are a place for relaxation, one physical manifestation of the benefits of living in city limits.

Unlike cops and firefighters whose presence generally means trouble or clean water and sewer services which are essential, a park is a quality-of-life intangible.

It took a while, but some 17 years after a bruising forced annexation — and six after the city purchased Long Creek Park on the cheap — Pfafftown finally got a bone tossed its way.