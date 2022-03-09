Long-term care centers with COVID outbreaks report 1 additional death

The surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths in Forsyth County long-term care centers may have reached its peak, according to the latest update from N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
There was one additional COVID-19 related death listed among the 28 facilities listed with a current "cluster," or outbreak. A cluster is defined as at least five cases over a 28-day period.
Meanwhile, DHHS reported in Wednesday's update there were no additional COVID-related deaths in Forsyth County and 38 new cases.
The outbreak at Forsyth County Detention Center increased slightly to 187 inmates, one more than in the previous report, and 62 staff members, also up one.
DHHS removed the remaining three Forsyth child daycare clusters from its dashboard. Bright Horizons with six children; Clemmons Moravian Preschools with five children and one staff; and Epiphany Early Childhood Center with four children and one staff.
The 28 long-term care centers with current outbreaks have seen a combined 37 COVID-related resident deaths and one staff death since the omicron outbreak began in late December. The deceased staff member worked at The Citadel at Winston-Salem and was first included in the Feb. 15 update.
Altogether, the 28 clusters in Forsyth's long-term care centers accounted for 576 infected staff members, down from 613 in the previous update, and 570 residents, down from 579.
The Citadel still has the largest outbreak among Forsyth long-term care facilities — 81 residents with seven COVID-19 related deaths among them, and 30 staff.
At Brighton Gardens of Winston-Salem, six residents have died during the omicron surge, though no additional COVID-related deaths were recorded at Brighton Gardens in the past two weeks. Overall, Brighton Gardens has 25 residents and 10 staff members listed as infected.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift has said long-term care facilities — in terms of cases and deaths — are largely mirroring the communitywide spread.
Clusters list
The second largest COVID-19 cluster at any Forsyth long-term care center remains at The Oaks with 55 residents, including five deaths, and 34 staff.
Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation’s outbreak has 57 staff members and 25 residents.
Other Forsyth long-term clusters with at least 40 overall cases include:
*Accordius Health at Winston-Salem, with 38 staff and 32 residents.
*Brookridge Retirement Community, with 35 staff and 32 residents.
*Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc., with 59 staff and seven residents.
*Southfork, with 46 residents, including one death, and 16 staff.
*The Ivy at Clemmons, with 29 residents, including one death, and 27 staff.
*Accordius Health at Clemmons, with 27 residents, including three deaths, and 23 staff.
*Homestead Hills Assisted Living, with 26 residents, including one death, and 18 staff.
*Clusters at two facilities, Silas Creek Rehabilitation Center and Magnolia Creek Assisted Living were declared over by DHHS
Separately, Old Vineyard Youth Services is listed with an outbreak of 26 staff and seven residents.
