Long-term care centers with COVID outbreaks report 1 additional death

The surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths in Forsyth County long-term care centers may have reached its peak, according to the latest update from N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There was one additional COVID-19 related death listed among the 28 facilities listed with a current "cluster," or outbreak. A cluster is defined as at least five cases over a 28-day period.

Meanwhile, DHHS reported in Wednesday's update there were no additional COVID-related deaths in Forsyth County and 38 new cases.

The outbreak at Forsyth County Detention Center increased slightly to 187 inmates, one more than in the previous report, and 62 staff members, also up one.

DHHS removed the remaining three Forsyth child daycare clusters from its dashboard. Bright Horizons with six children; Clemmons Moravian Preschools with five children and one staff; and Epiphany Early Childhood Center with four children and one staff.

The 28 long-term care centers with current outbreaks have seen a combined 37 COVID-related resident deaths and one staff death since the omicron outbreak began in late December. The deceased staff member worked at The Citadel at Winston-Salem and was first included in the Feb. 15 update.