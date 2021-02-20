Long-term care facilities represent more than half of Forsyth's COVID-19 deaths in February

What is proving to be the deadliest month for COVID-19 in Forsyth County has taken a predominant — and projected — toll on its elderly residents, including in long-term care facilities.
With the five deaths listed Saturday by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there have been 59 deaths so far for February. That tied the monthly high for the pandemic in January.
Individuals ages 65 and older have been considered at high risk for COVID-19 since the pandemic began being felt in earnest in mid-March. The majority of individuals who have died from the coronavirus also had pre-existing health conditions.
Excluding the deaths reported Saturday, DHHS' COVID-19 dashboard lists long-term care facility residents representing 53.7%, or 29 of 54, of the COVID-19 deaths in Forsyth for February.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.
"There can be several days or even weeks between the time someone is diagnosed (and reported as a case) and the time of death," DHHS has said.
"Deaths also require investigation and reporting from local health department staff, while most new cases are first reported directly to public health by laboratories. This can add to the lag between trends in cases and deaths."
Since Feb. 2, at least 11 long-term care facilities in Forsyth have had at least one resident death.
The most were at Salemtowne Babcock Health Center, which went from one to eight so far in February. That includes five resident deaths reported since Tuesday.
There have been six resident deaths at Brookridge Retirement Community, which has gone from five to 11 for the pandemic. Four of those deaths were reported since Tuesday.
There have been three resident deaths since Feb. 2 reported at Summerstone Health and Rehab Center, going from six to nine, and at Homestead Hills Skills Nursing, going from three to six.
With two resident deaths were: Accordius Health at Winston-Salem (from zero on Feb. 2 to two as of Friday); Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community (three to five); Vienna Village (one to three).
One resident death was Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation (five to six), Clemmons Village I (five to six); Memory Care of the Triad (two to three); and Creekside Manor of Forsyth (zero to one).
Accordius Health and Arbor Acres have had two resident deaths reported since Tuesday, along with one at Vienna Village.
DHHS and Forsyth Department of Public Health release weekly surveillance COVID-19 data, the latest report tracking the 317 deaths as of Feb. 13. There have been 18 additional deaths since Feb. 13.
As of Feb. 13, there were 170 males and 147 females who had died from COVID-19 related illnesses.
Ninety of those individuals were 85 or older.
Another 82 were 75 to 84 years old.
Among ages 65 to 74, there were 57 deaths.
Altogether, that represented 78% of the Forsyth COVID-19 deaths at that time.
Statewide, there have been 4,812 COVID-19 deaths reported at long-term care facilities, representing 44.2% of all deaths in North Carolina.
