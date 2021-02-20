Long-term care facilities represent more than half of Forsyth's COVID-19 deaths in February

Since Feb. 2, at least 11 long-term care facilities in Forsyth have had at least one resident death.

The most were at Salemtowne Babcock Health Center, which went from one to eight so far in February. That includes five resident deaths reported since Tuesday.

There have been six resident deaths at Brookridge Retirement Community, which has gone from five to 11 for the pandemic. Four of those deaths were reported since Tuesday.

There have been three resident deaths since Feb. 2 reported at Summerstone Health and Rehab Center, going from six to nine, and at Homestead Hills Skills Nursing, going from three to six.

With two resident deaths were: Accordius Health at Winston-Salem (from zero on Feb. 2 to two as of Friday); Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community (three to five); Vienna Village (one to three).

One resident death was Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation (five to six), Clemmons Village I (five to six); Memory Care of the Triad (two to three); and Creekside Manor of Forsyth (zero to one).

Accordius Health and Arbor Acres have had two resident deaths reported since Tuesday, along with one at Vienna Village.