Longhorn travels long distance in Forsyth County, disrupts traffic on U.S. 52

A longhorn cow traveled seven miles from its home in northwestern Forsyth County Thursday night before authorities located the animal at the dead end of Vestal Road near Bethania-Rural Hall Road, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office reported.

Christina Howell, speaking for the sheriff's office, said the cow escaped from an area near the intersection of Baux Mountain and Lake Woussicket roads Thursday afternoon, and was found Friday morning over seven miles away.

Along the way, Howell said, the cow "ended up on 52, running into traffic, and was 'apprehended' at the dead end of Vestal Road (off Mizpah Church Road)," Howell said, noting that authorities did not need to close U.S. 52.

The Animal Services Division of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office took the cow and transported it to their barn for release to the owner, Howell said.

The incident occurred about a week after 13 cows escaped from a wrecked tractor-trailer on U.S. 52 in Winston-Salem. In that incident, Animal Services rounded up 12 of the cows fairly quickly, but spent most of the day looking for the last cow before finding it more than three miles away.

Add that to a bear sighting in Clemmons on Tuesday, and it's been a busy month for large animal sightings in Forsyth.

The sheriff's office was taking a lighthearted approach to the longhorn's capture, telling users on Twitter that the cow crossed U.S. 52 to "get to the udder side." The tweet also said deputies were working to "moooooove her home."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.