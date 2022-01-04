Longtime arts leader, retired Forsyth library director Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin dies at 76

Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin, chairwoman of the board of the N.C. Black Repertory Company and executive producer of the National Black Theatre Festival died Monday. She was 76.
Officials with the N.C. Black Repertory Company made the announcement Tuesday.
Sprinkle-Hamlin immediately stepped into her leadership roles within the company following the death of her late Husband, Larry Leon Hamlin. He founded the company and produced its first festival in 1989. Hamlin passed away in 2007.
Sprinkle-Hamlin retired in 2019 after a 40-year career with the Forsyth County Public Library. When she was named director in 2000, Sprinkle-Hamlin became the first African American and the first woman to head the county library system.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete but will be announced shortly, the company said.
