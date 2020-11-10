Longtime Easton Elementary staffer dies. Colleagues say cause was COVID-19.

A longtime staff member at Easton Elementary School has died.

Colleagues who worked with Teresa Gaither said the cause was COVID-19. During her long tenure at Easton, Gaither served in a variety of roles, most recently as a teacher assistant in a kindergarten classroom. She was also involved in beautification efforts at the school and in the Girl Scouts.

Gaither's family was not available for comment.

Brent Campbell, a spokesman for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, said he cannot release information about Gaither's cause of death because of privacy issues.

"She was like Miss Easton," said Bea Jones-Veto, who was the principal at Easton for four years. "I'd always say, 'Gaither, you've got to go home.' She was just always there. She was a jack-of-all trades and would do anything for the school."

As recently as Oct. 17, Gaither was at the school tending to its grounds, according to one of her last posts on Facebook.

Kindergarten teachers and assistants were told to report to their respective schools on Oct. 19 to prepare for the return of about 2,500 kindergarten students, who began in-person learning on Monday. However, some staff may have returned to their schools earlier than that on a voluntary basis.