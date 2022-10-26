Longtime educator, school board candidate Stan Elrod has died

Longtime educator and school board candidate Stan Elrod died unexpectedly Tuesday night, according to social media posts from his family.

Elrod was one of five candidates running in District 2 for a seat on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education.

Earlier this week, Elrod was greeting voters at the Lewisville Library.

The circumstances of his death are not available at this time.

Elrod was a principal at Reynolds from 1991 to 2005 before then Superintendent Don Martin tapped him to open the new Reagan High School.

He retired from Reagan in 2010 at the age of 58, but didn't stay away from the school district long. He soon became the athletics director for the school district.

Elrod began his career as a social studies teacher and basketball coach in York, S.C. In 1981, he became a social studies teacher and basketball coach at Reynolds.

During his time at Reynolds, he became athletics director and assistant principal before being named principal.

The general election is Nov. 8. This was Elrod's first run for public office.

News of Elrod's death spread throughout the community Wednesday morning.

Josh McGee, the highly successful football coach at Reagan, was hired by Elrod in 2006 as the head wrestling coach. Three years later, McGee moved into football and was hired by Frank Martin as the head coach.

“He was all about people,” McGee said. “Stan was a master at relationships and he was an outstanding principal at Reynolds and at Reagan. It’s tough to hear about him passing.”

McGee said after his graduation from Winston-Salem State, where he was a record-setting quarterback, it was Elrod who gave him his first job.

“It’s funny but he hired me as the head wrestling coach and I had never even been to a wrestling match before,” McGee said. “But I learned a lot more about how to be a leader and how athletes in other sports tick. It was invaluable that I received that experience.”