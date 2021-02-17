Longtime school administrator dies; he played role in renovating Reynolds in the early 1990s

Nelson Jessup, who spent decades as an administrator in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, died on Saturday at the age of 86.
Jessup worked in public education for nearly 40 years, most of them in the local school district where he was an associate superintendent before retiring in 1996. He worked twice as an interim superintendent here and twice in that same position for Stokes County Schools.
Most of his work involved the maintenance and operations of the school buildings. Stan Elrod, a longtime principal at Reynolds and Reagan high schools, said Jessup made a point of knowing everyone who worked in the building, from teachers to front-office workers to maintenance workers.
"I'd venture to guess that 99.9% of the people you would ask about Nelson would say the same thing, that Nelson was as fine a person that you will ever meet in your life," Elrod said. "He'd sit and talk with you regardless of his schedule. He made you feel like you were very important to the school system, and in a school system that is so large, that is difficult to do."
Jessup started his teaching career in his native Stokes County in 1955 before moving on to another teaching job with Surry County Schools. He came to WS/FCS in 1960.
After retirement, he turned his expertise on energy into a new consulting company, EduCon Energy, which helps school districts on energy management with the goal of reducing costs. Jessup told the Winston-Salem Journal in 2012 that the company was slow to take off.
"I was putting my own money into this thing and getting nothing in terms of any reimbursements of any sorts," he said.
Then he got his first customer — Davie County Schools in 1998 — and others followed. According to the company's website, it had worked with 23 different school districts in North Carolina and Georgia as of 2018.
Jessup became an expert in school construction and played a key role in extensive renovations made to Reynolds High School in the early 1990s, according to Larry Coble, who was superintendent of the school district from 1989 to 1994.
The two men remained friends.
"During my entire tenure, he was the most trusted person in the school district," Coble said. "He was a person of great empathy, and in fact, he was so valuable, beyond our personal friendship, because of his deep feelings for the district and everyone who worked in the district."
A celebration of Jessup's life will be scheduled at a later time, according to his obituary.
