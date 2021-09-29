Longtime Triad broadcaster to retire from the industry after nearly 50 years

“I’ve done a lot of different things, and, like in radio, I learned from the ground up and I got very good at what I did,” he said.

Still, Shaw always returned to broadcasting – his passion.

What will he miss the most?

“I’m going to miss connecting with the listeners,” he said. “I enjoy what I do. That’s why I went back to being a DJ. I enjoy playing the music. The news aspect was fun, but it was serious most of the time. With music, it’s something that people listen to for entertainment, and I have entertained for such a long time, especially outside of radio, doing private parties as a DJ and night clubs as a DJ. To me, this is an extension of me sharing my musical knowledge and my taste in music.”

He said although he didn’t play music from an instrument, he played other people’s music and was an entertainer.

“Through the years with all of those different crowds that have been in front of me, whether it was in a night club or on the radio or at a wedding reception or a Christmas party, I was able to fit the music to what they wanted, to entertain them and make them happy,” he said.

Shaw may be retiring from his current job in broadcasting, but he plans to stay busy.