Look inside Grandfather Mountain's new Wilson Center for Nature Discovery

Grandfather Mountain has unveiled its Wilson Center for Nature Discovery, nearly doubling the size of the preserve’s nature museum.

Visitors can explore the park virtually on an interactive model of the park and its backcountry.

Children will be drawn to shadow play with puppet cutouts of birds and hands-on wind tubes that demonstrate the intense winds common to Grandfather Mountain.

Flora, fauna and the mountain’s distinct ecological communities all get top billing among the newest exhibits.

They pair with educational classrooms and a theater with seating for more than 130 people.

Outside, Grandfather Mountain’s expanded center will offer a learning space and botanical garden opening later.

Next year, a planned animal care center will dedicate its first floor to animal care and a second to office and meeting space.

The Wilson Center is part of a larger “conservation campus” planned by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation.

