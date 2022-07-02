Look inside Grandfather Mountain's new Wilson Center for Nature Discovery

Aurora Wyatt (left), 7, and her sister, Lorelei, 9, learn how the park and the world have changed around a single growing tree from Tree Stories and Timeline exhibit during the grand opening event for the new Wilson Center for Nature Discovery on Thursday, June 23 at Grandfather Mountain.
Allison Lee Isley, Journal
Mountain Laurel is viewed under the magnifying glass on the Flora Wall during the grand opening event for the new Wilson Center for Nature Discovery.
Allison Lee Isley, Journal
Guests read about different animal species on the Fauna Wall during the grand opening event for the new Wilson Center for Nature Discovery. The Fauna Wall features hand-carved bird sculptures and animal imagery.
Allison Lee Isley, Journal
Guests interact with the Shadow Play exhibit during the grand opening event for the new Wilson Center for Nature Discovery. The Shadow Play exhibit uses puppet cut-outs of various birds, which can be held behind a screen to create shadows, helping guests identify native birds based on their silhouettes.
Allison Lee Isley, Journal
Guests walk through the Hall of Biospheres during the grand opening event for the new Wilson Center for Nature Discovery. The Hall of Biospheres highlights seven of Grandfather Mountain’s 16 ecological communities.
Allison Lee Isley, Journal
Aurora Wyatt, 7, catches fabric that was sent through one of the wind tunnels in the Weather and Climate exhibit during the grand opening event for the new Wilson Center for Nature Discovery. The Weather and Climate exhibit uses wind tubes to demonstrate the different wind speeds that occur on Grandfather Mountain.
Allison Lee Isley, Journal
The new Wilson Center for Nature Discovery on Thursday, June 23 at Grandfather Mountain in Linville.
