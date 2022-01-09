Look to the recent past for hints about what may come in 2022

Whatever the cause of the introspection — regret, pride in accomplishment or just a simple review — looking backwards through the Year That Was is always easier than looking ahead.
Big names and noteworthy events tend to get stuck into memory, simple to recall and to mark in a diary.
Looking ahead to the Year Ahead, whether for planning, speculation or forecast, is a much more difficult proposition.
Clues are littered throughout recent history, however. Past as prologue and all that, if only we’re clever enough to pay attention when they’re happening and learn from them when they’re done.
Based on 2021, observation and casual conversations with doctors, lawyers, regular Joes (and Josephines) about what they’ll be expecting, here are a few predictions about what 2022 may bring.
COVID reflux
Incessant bickering about the COVID-19 pandemic reaches a crescendo as we attempt to reach a consensus on how to deal with the virus.
Because it’s not just going to up and vanish.
The mutations, one after the other plowing their way through the Greek alphabet, will continue through 2022. COVID is not going away.
Omicron is running wild, straining health care resources at levels not seen for months and causing officialdom in other locales to reinstate shutdowns and other prophylactic measures.
Eventually, though, mask mandates and quarantines for the vaccinated and asymptomatic will fall off. On a local level, those measures may well wind up being curtailed — in some places faster than others.
Monthly debates, such as we’ve seen in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools throughout the autumn, will continue at least until the end of the school year.
Those who oppose mandates will show at each specially called meeting to express their displeasure.
And members of the school board, will vote to continue the in-school mandates until State Health Director Mandy Cohen — her successor, actually, as she’s left the state government — says they can stop.
When and where might that be?
When omicron fades and scientists have OK’d promising advances to mitigate the most frightening symptoms.
Other parts of the country, for example, have been experimenting with a “test-to-stay” program to replace quarantines for students (and staff) who have been exposed.
Close contacts typically have been told to stay home to avoid the spread. But in two districts near Los Angeles and Chicago, asymptomatic close contacts have been allowed to return to school provided they get tested at least twice in the seven days after exposure and monitored closely for the appearance of symptoms.
The CDC quietly announced before Christmas that test-to-stay has been effective and moved to recommending its use elsewhere. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is offering guidance now to encourage its use.
When paired with effective vaccine programs for school-age kids, test-to-stay looks promising as a way forward from disruptions to classroom learning — even for the unvaccinated.
And if the pace for the development of an effective RNA vaccine is any indication, then look for an effective treatment to mitigate symptoms — perhaps in the form of a pill — to become widely available.
But it’ll be slow going, at least until the worst of omicron has passed.
Politics on steroids
The postponement of political primaries from March to at least May was easy to predict.
Skirmishes over increasingly more surgical (and ridiculous) legislative and congressional districts are pro forma these days, and the legal challenges already underway will continue to clog the courts.
That one doesn’t take Nostradamus.
We caught glimpses in early December when just 20 minutes before the official opening of candidate filing season, a court order suspended it for congressional and legislative contests.
Hours later, another court restored the filing period but too late in the day for anyone to actually file.
Confused? Just wait.
Courts will weigh the role of extreme partisanship, race and the Census in various challenges to redistricting plans.
Again, if the past is any guide, expect the maps to be redrawn more than once the same way they were following the 2010 Census.
To make matters worse, expect the continued animosity between political parties, made worse by ad nauseum re-litigation of 2020, will cause state and local elections to mirror the rancor.
Races ranging from choosing a U.S. senator to fill the seat occupied by the retiring Richard Burr to choosing a district attorney for Forsyth County turn into bitter and expensive partisan blood baths.
Rep. Ted Budd, R-13th, and interest groups backing his U.S. Senate candidacy have already laid into former Gov. Pat McCrory. That’s only going to get worse.
On the local level, for the first time since taking office, District Attorney Jim O’Neill, a Republican, will be facing a serious and credible challenger in former District Judge Denise Hartsfield.
It will not be at all shocking for that contest to go ugly early.
O’Neill, if he chooses, can attack Hartsfield over a ticket-fixing scandal that caused her to serve a 2½-month suspension in 2012.
And Hartsfield, if she chooses, could locate footage of O’Neill’s full-throated, over-the-top endorsement of former President Trump at a 2020 rally at Smith Reynolds Airport.
In an urban county increasingly turning blue, that could cause damage. It’s certainly reason enough to question whether ambition — O’Neill was running for state attorney general — eclipsed a natural inclination toward moderation and otherwise sound judgment.
Elsewhere, former Councilman Dan Besse will further test political winds that seem to favor Democrats locally by entering the at-large race for a seat on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.
Expect 2022, politically speaking, to be an exercise in extreme partisanship — even on the local level.
Police staffing woes
The savage beating suffered by an owner of a pizzeria in downtown Winston-Salem put an uncomfortable spotlight on an intractable problem with community safety.
Michael Scottodifrega, as many of us know, was beaten early on the morning of Dec. 5 while trying to break up a brawl in the dining room of Brother’s Pizza.
What had been muted grumbling on the part of merchants and business owners turned into an outcry — especially after it became known that officers assigned to the downtown had been spread incredibly thin and often off-duty by midnight (or earlier).
That’s been alleviated in the short-term, business owners have said, with an increase in police presence having been noted with appreciation.
But the larger issue — hiring and retention, having enough cops to do the job — will continue to be a problem in Winston-Salem and beyond.
The city did add a 2-percent “just because” bump onto police paychecks in its $221.7 million operational budget for 2021-22. But whether it’ll make a difference in numbers remains to be seen.
At the beginning of May, Winston-Salem had 480 sworn officers out of 535 budgeted positions, a vacancy rate of 10.3 percent.
Worse, through May, the department had lost 46 officers through retirements, resignations, etc. — a higher than normal turnover. In all of 2020-21, it lost 46 total.
Five years ago, in 2016, the city had 531 officers out of 570 it had budgeted for, a vacancy rate of 6.8 percent and turned over just 35.
Many explanations for the churn have been offered — low pay, burnout, lack of appreciation and increased scrutiny, among others — with few solutions.
But the bottom line for taxpayers — fast response times, thorough investigations and seeing an officer in person rather than a telephone report — will increasingly be an issue as fewer police try to account for increases in crimes.
No one wants to hear the phrase “do more with less” after going outside to find their car has been rifled.
“Yes, agencies nationwide — nope, internationally — are struggling with hiring and keeping good officers,” said assistant chief William Penn during the budget process earlier this year.
Without a significant infusion of cash for raises and benefits, concerns about community safety are likely to get worse in 2022 before they improve.
