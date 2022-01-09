Look to the recent past for hints about what may come in 2022

Close contacts typically have been told to stay home to avoid the spread. But in two districts near Los Angeles and Chicago, asymptomatic close contacts have been allowed to return to school provided they get tested at least twice in the seven days after exposure and monitored closely for the appearance of symptoms.

The CDC quietly announced before Christmas that test-to-stay has been effective and moved to recommending its use elsewhere. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is offering guidance now to encourage its use.

When paired with effective vaccine programs for school-age kids, test-to-stay looks promising as a way forward from disruptions to classroom learning — even for the unvaccinated.

And if the pace for the development of an effective RNA vaccine is any indication, then look for an effective treatment to mitigate symptoms — perhaps in the form of a pill — to become widely available.

But it’ll be slow going, at least until the worst of omicron has passed.

Politics on steroids

The postponement of political primaries from March to at least May was easy to predict.