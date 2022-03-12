Looking at the war in Ukraine through the eyes of a man who's seen it

Brian Boyenger didn’t intend to get emotional; tears don’t come easily for the 33-year-old, a veteran of both the U.S. Army and the Ukrainian military.
Truth be told, Boyenger didn’t really mean to sit for a long conversation about Ukraine, the war or friends he’d made living and working in the central European nation for five years.
It was supposed to be a short meeting over a quick bite to eat. “I do better seeing people in person,” he said.
Perhaps it was speaking via Facetime to Nazy Kozyrieva, a former coworker he met while teaching English in Kharkhiv, and seeing her in the town where she recently moved to better support the fight against Russian invaders. Perhaps it was the thought of what’s facing Ukrainian soldiers he’d helped to train.
Or maybe it was a combination. But whatever the cause, Boyenger’s no-nonsense demeanor cracked slightly and a dam of emotion threatened to break.
“The Ukrainian people … they need help,” he said. “No ifs, ands or buts about it.”
Forming a connection
The path from an American veteran who fought in Iraq to serving in the Ukrainian army to teaching English is not, as one suspects, a straight line.
In fact, it’s a series of intensely personal, well-thought-out decisions. “I don’t want this to be about me,” said Boyenger after sliding into a seat in a barbecue restaurant last week.
Still, as part of any attempt to learn something of a war that’s threatening to engulf the whole world from a Winston-Salem man who has lived in Ukraine, it’s necessary to have some context.
Boyenger served in the U.S. Army from 2006-10 and was deployed to Iraq for 14 months. After his discharge, he came home to Winston-Salem and enrolled in college. When conflict broke out in Ukraine in 2014, it caught his attention.
Ukraine was trying to nurture its budding democracy while fighting Russian-backed separatists. Boyenger said he contacted the Ukrainian embassy in Washington and traveled there to meet with officials in-person. “I don’t take chances or do things halfway,” he said. “It had to be done right.”
With his background, Boyenger wound up working in 2015 as an instructor to the Ukrainian military. After a year, he came home for a few months and returned to Ukraine in 2016 to enlist in its army.
After leaving active duty, Boyenger settled in 2017 Kharkiv, a city not too far from Ukraine’s border with Russia. He found work teaching English and stayed in the city until moving home in 2019.
It was there in Kharkiv where he got to know Kozyrieva.
Partly from a desire to catch up with his friend and partly looking to steer the conversation back to Ukraine, Boyenger pulled out his phone and dialed Kozyrieva.
She answered after a few rings. It was just after 10 p.m., and Kozyrieva was sitting near a window that had been covered with a heavy sheet.
What she had to say was equal parts illuminating, devastating and inspirational. She’d left her job in Kharkiv so that she, too, might contribute to her country’s fight.
“There’s not much interest in taking English classes when Russians are coming across our border,” she said.
Multiple times a day, she said, the people with whom she is staying hustle to take shelter when air raid sirens sound.
“The first time we went down to the bomb shelter it was for an hour and a half,” she said. “The second time was for 30 minutes only. We have to go down to the bomb shelter two or three times a day. It could be midnight. It could be 6 (a.m.)
“It is extremely, extremely challenging.”
Life changed fast
In a way, if you’ve been paying any attention to war footage, taking a phone call from Winston-Salem to talk about her experience amounts to a way of fighting back for Kozyrieva.
The more Americans hear about life under siege, the better for Ukraine.
Direct communication from ordinary citizens who post and share videos to social media is a weapon of the 21st Century.
Ukrainians, Kozyrieva said, are “mostly upbeat and trying to support each other through heartbreak.”
People try and lift one another up through humor and kindness, she said. Preparing meals and other humanitarian work adds to a sense of shared sacrifice.
Kozyrieva was moved while describing a few scenes from the past few days involving neighbors. One, an elderly woman whom she said could barely walk, insisted on sharing what little food she had. And a second, a total stranger, who paid hard-to-come-by cash for macaroni that could be cooked for refugees sheltering in subways and train stations.
“We have this …mentality we are going to get through this,” Kozyrieva said. “You see it in the movies but not in real life.”
To lighten the mood for just a second, I asked Kozyrieva where she’d picked up a flat American accent instead of the clipped British accent learned by many non-native English speakers.
“Idaho. I went there when I was 15 as an exchange student,” Kozyrieva said.
By now, most Americans have seen (and heard) President Volodymr Zelenskyy on television. And so she was asked about the impact of his presence.
“Extremely inspiring," she said. “He was a comedian and an actor before (getting elected.) It is very inspiring to have a leader as strong and supportive as he is.
“He does not hide. He gives us a lot of hope and helps us to unite.”
As for life as it is now, Kozyrieva allowed for a moment’s introspection when asked how old she was and if she ever imagined events as they are now.
“I am 27. I will be 28 in April,” she said. “I will make it to April. At 27, you could be doing something so much better, things you were doing two weeks ago. This is very sad and so disappointing that it’s happening in 2022.
“It’s not supposed to be happening here, in Europe. It’s not supposed to be happening anywhere anymore.”
Bound by honor
Near the end of the call, Boyenger stepped in to wrap things up by speaking a few words in Ukrainian to his friend.
“She looked like she was going to cry,” he said. “That was hard to see.”
After hearing a completely unexpected first-hand report from the war, a natural follow-up topic was exactly what ordinary Americans can do to support Ukrainians.
Some have taken to renting rooms through Airbnb to put money directly into people’s hands. Others are donating to international relief agencies.
For Boyenger, it’s more direct than that.
“Call your senators and congressmen. Tell them to keep the pressure on Russia,” he said. “Let them know it’s something you care about. The U.S. government has a larger capacity to help than anyone.
“I have a lot of friends there. I feel (helping) is the right thing to do. In 1994, we promised to help (Ukraine) if they gave up nuclear weapons, which they did. I feel we’re honorbound to help.”
To underscore the need, Boyenger showed a text message sent by a friend serving in the Ukrainian army. “Thank God for those trainings,” the text read. “Well needed.”
By talking and sharing a real-time connection in Ukraine, Boyenger helped paint a picture of one life affected by war.
Still, he didn’t let on how much it affected him — until the very end of the conversation.
The rest of us, when we see news from Ukraine, we think about an invasion and U.S. involvement. Boyenger thinks about his friends and ordinary residents just trying to survive.
“People who might never interact on a normal day set aside differences to help each other out … Even though it’s so tragic, it’s a beautiful thing to see people from all walks of life, rich or poor, all doing what they can to help out.”
His eyes welled up when recalling a story from his final days in the Ukrainian army. A fellow soldier waved him inside his hooch, offered to share food and drink sent from his home to thank Boyenger for being there.
“I’m from a country that has everything,” Boyenger said. “We’re talking about a place where people don’t have nearly as much and they’re still willing to share everything they have. It’s humbling.
“We should want to help people like that.”
