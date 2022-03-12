Looking at the war in Ukraine through the eyes of a man who's seen it

By now, most Americans have seen (and heard) President Volodymr Zelenskyy on television. And so she was asked about the impact of his presence.

“Extremely inspiring," she said. “He was a comedian and an actor before (getting elected.) It is very inspiring to have a leader as strong and supportive as he is.

“He does not hide. He gives us a lot of hope and helps us to unite.”

As for life as it is now, Kozyrieva allowed for a moment’s introspection when asked how old she was and if she ever imagined events as they are now.

“I am 27. I will be 28 in April,” she said. “I will make it to April. At 27, you could be doing something so much better, things you were doing two weeks ago. This is very sad and so disappointing that it’s happening in 2022.

“It’s not supposed to be happening here, in Europe. It’s not supposed to be happening anywhere anymore.”

Bound by honor

Near the end of the call, Boyenger stepped in to wrap things up by speaking a few words in Ukrainian to his friend.