Want to build your dream home on a 74-acre property on the Yadkin River in Lewisville?

Now's your shot. Of course, it will cost you a cool $3.5 million for the site on Conrad Road.

And that doesn't include a house.

Vineyard Hills LLC paid $1.02 million to purchase the undeveloped property that is listed as 0 Conrad Road in a Forsyth Register of Deeds filing. The seller was RSPD-Conrad LLC.

A typical estate lot features at least one residence of at least 10,000 square feet, according to Lawinsider.com.

Brent Godfrey, an official with Hubbard Commercial LLC, said Vineyard Hills is owned by STDM Development LLC and Braxton Real Estate and Development LLC.

The 74 acres is the majority of a 120.43-acre tract the STDM purchase from RSPD-Conrad in September..

Vineyard Hills also paid $285,000 for 9.23 acres at 7881 Grapevine Road from Olivia McGee and her husband Douglas Maund.

Lewisville town manager James Ayers said the town has not received any plans or applications for the properties.

In September, property developers switched to plans for two sets of residential estates along Conrad Road rather than a tightly packed residential development.

That switch ended months of public debate and negotiations, all driven by a desire to not spoil the scenic beauty of 344 acres — the last portion of the River John Conrad farm that once consisted of more than 2,000 acres on both sides of the Yadkin River.

“We heard the neighbors and the town loud and clear,” said Greg Garrett, a residential developer with RSPD-Conrad, said in September.

On Sept. 1, RSPD-Conrad paid just under $5.5 million for three tracts from Hilltops Farm LLC of Hickory, which represented members of the Conrad family.

The tracts were: a 189.16-acre property listed at 0 Grapevine Road; a 141.62-acre property listed as 1291 Conrad Road; and a 34.07-acre property also listed as 0 Grapevine Road.

Besides building up to 15 lots off Conrad Road with residences in the $750,000 and up range, Garrett said RSPD-Conrad has plans for up to 42 residential lots off Grapevine Road containing 1,800- to 3,200-square-foot homes in the upper $300,000s to $500,000 range.

Garrett said the RSPD-Conrad estate lots would be at least three acres each. Garrett is working with builders R.S. Parker Homes LLC on their portion of the redevelopment.

“We realized that people had different things in mind for that area, we appreciate the value of that area, and we were able to pull together a plan where (we will build) up to 15 estate lots off the east side of Conrad Road.

“Ultimately, we think what has taken place is a win-win for all involved,” Garrett said.