Looking for liquor? It may be in short supply at Forsyth County ABC stores

Gregory Bradsher, administrator of the Triad Municipal ABC Board, which operates the ABC stores in Forsyth County, said the system is rebuilding inventory after "shipping and ordering problems" brought on by the pandemic.

The ABC stores here and elsewhere in the state all order from warehouses operated by LB&B Associates under contract with the state.

Bradsher said that just because he places an order with the warehouse, that doesn't mean he's going to get what he ordered.

"If it is not available, we will be short" on the shipment when it arrives, Bradsher said.

Austin McCall, speaking for the state ABC Commission, said the state is not alone in experiencing shortages of liquor.

"It started in the summer, when we started seeing these effects," McCall said. "The pandemic has created strains on the labor chain and glass supplies. That said, we have also seen shipments increase in recent months. That is a promising sign. As the supply chain hopefully gets better, we will get back on track."

Dan Guilbault said he usually shops in Lewisville but found the selection better at Gordon Manor on Tuesday. Still, having come in for Old Forester and not finding it, he got Evan Williams instead.