Looking for liquor? It may be in short supply at Forsyth County ABC stores

There are bare spots on the shelves in many Forsyth County ABC stores, and state officials say their warehouse supplies are lower than usual as well, thanks to the kinds of supply problems that are plaguing many sectors of the economy.
The ABC stores don't look to be in any danger of completely running out, but some customers said this week they had trouble finding the brand they wanted or the size of bottle they were looking for.
"We are having a big gathering," explained Charlotte Works, as she and her husband shopped for bourbon at the ABC store at Gordon Manor on Country Club Road. "We are going to set up a table on the patio with all the drinks and garnishes and soft drinks, and let everyone fix their own. We thought to get a half-gallon size. We were looking for big bottles and we found little bottles."
Robert Works, her husband, said he and his wife found what they needed, but that "the shelves were much thinner than they usually are."
The supplies of liquor seemed to vary from store to store: On Tuesday, workers at the ABC store at Reynolda Commons shopping center said they had everything anyone could want, but at Gordon Manor supplies appeared tighter.
The ABC store on Northwest Boulevard seemed to be moderately well-stocked on Wednesday during a spot check, while supplies seemed good at the store on Patterson Avenue.
Gregory Bradsher, administrator of the Triad Municipal ABC Board, which operates the ABC stores in Forsyth County, said the system is rebuilding inventory after "shipping and ordering problems" brought on by the pandemic.
The ABC stores here and elsewhere in the state all order from warehouses operated by LB&B Associates under contract with the state.
Bradsher said that just because he places an order with the warehouse, that doesn't mean he's going to get what he ordered.
"If it is not available, we will be short" on the shipment when it arrives, Bradsher said.
Austin McCall, speaking for the state ABC Commission, said the state is not alone in experiencing shortages of liquor.
"It started in the summer, when we started seeing these effects," McCall said. "The pandemic has created strains on the labor chain and glass supplies. That said, we have also seen shipments increase in recent months. That is a promising sign. As the supply chain hopefully gets better, we will get back on track."
Dan Guilbault said he usually shops in Lewisville but found the selection better at Gordon Manor on Tuesday. Still, having come in for Old Forester and not finding it, he got Evan Williams instead.
McCall said that certain bourbons and other products that are in high demand but low supply are apportioned around the state so that no one region gets all the goodies. Other than that, each ABC board handles its own orders and decides what to get — if it is available.
Norman Wallace, walking from the Gordon Manor store on Tuesday, said he didn't find any of the three brands of bourbon he was looking for as a present to buy for a friend. He planned to go to the ABC store on Northwest Boulevard next, he said.
Charlotte Works said that while she and her husband had to look a little harder, they came away satisfied with their purchases.
"You might not find exactly what you are looking for," she said.
