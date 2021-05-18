Lost your license? New initiative to help Forsyth County residents to get their driving privileges back.

Forsyth County residents who have either a suspended or revoked driver's license now have a potential way to get it back through a new initiative backed by a partnership between Legal Aid of North Carolina, law firm Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton and Truist Bank.
The program is open to a maximum of 150 people, and residents have until FridayMay 21 to register by calling Legal Aid's toll-free helpline at 866-219-5262, which is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. At the automated greeting, dial 2659.
"The goal of the program is to do all we can to help as many Forsyth County residents as possible to restore their driving privileges," said Valene McMasters, managing attorney for the Winston-Salem office of Legal Aid of North Carolina.
The program is free and works by having residents register with Legal Aid and provide their driving records. Attorneys with Truist Bank and Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton will review those driving records and then send a letter advising people how to go about getting their license restored. The advice will be different, depending on the circumstances of individual drivers.
McMasters said having a driver's license is important for people to get employment and housing.
"It can be particularly challenging if you don't have (a driver's license)," she said. "It can make a difference to be able to secure a particular kind of job and to seek promotions."
In some cases, a person's job or promotion may depend on having a driver's license, McMasters said.
Officials at the law firm Kilpatrick Townsend and Truist Bank approached Legal Aid of North Carolina about starting a free license-restoration program.
McMasters said that the biggest obstacle for people is being able to afford the fees they need to pay in order to get their license back.
Craig Cannon, a partner at Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton, said that in many cases, people committed the offenses years ago that led to their license either being revoked or suspended.
"Many of them don't have the resources to restore the driving privilege," he said. People couldn't afford to pay the fees, and then those fees increased over the years, making it harder to get the license back, Cannon said.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Martin said the district attorney's office did a community outreach program in 2015 to help people who had lost their driver's license because of poverty, unemployment or incarceration.
She said District Attorney Jim O'Neill sees this as a public safety issue because he believes it is important for drivers to have a valid driver's license and auto insurance for everyone's safety on the highways. The district attorney's office supports this new initiative, she said.
The office has done other similar community outreach programs to help people to get their licenses back, and the Winston-Salem City Council has provided money for a program called DRIVE that focuses on helping people restore their license. She said the district attorney's office has worked with Project Re-Entry and other organizations to review applicants on a continuing basis.
