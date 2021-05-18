Lost your license? New initiative to help Forsyth County residents to get their driving privileges back.

Forsyth County residents who have either a suspended or revoked driver's license now have a potential way to get it back through a new initiative backed by a partnership between Legal Aid of North Carolina, law firm Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton and Truist Bank.

The program is open to a maximum of 150 people, and residents have until FridayMay 21 to register by calling Legal Aid's toll-free helpline at 866-219-5262, which is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. At the automated greeting, dial 2659.

"The goal of the program is to do all we can to help as many Forsyth County residents as possible to restore their driving privileges," said Valene McMasters, managing attorney for the Winston-Salem office of Legal Aid of North Carolina.

The program is free and works by having residents register with Legal Aid and provide their driving records. Attorneys with Truist Bank and Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton will review those driving records and then send a letter advising people how to go about getting their license restored. The advice will be different, depending on the circumstances of individual drivers.

McMasters said having a driver's license is important for people to get employment and housing.