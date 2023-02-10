Relief, trepidation, doubt and anger coursed through Robert Jordan’s friends and family as word spread that the man charged with felony hit and run after leaving Jordan for dead on a city street finally has been arrested after more than three years hiding in plain sight.

Relief naturally came first.

Gregory L. Lucas Jr., who had arrest warrants drawn hours after Jordan was run down on his way to work the morning of March 25, 2019, was arrested late last month in Raleigh.

Trepidation followed as Jordan’s family knew all too well Lucas’ well-documented history of skipping out on bond and repeated failures to show up in court.

Doubt and anger crept in once they’d realized Lucas had been allowed to walk free the very same day he was arrested.

“Why he wasn’t found before now, we don’t know,” said Clark Tesh, a relative who has been keeping tabs on developments. “The craziness of the justice system can be amazing sometimes.”

Long road back

The system didn’t let down Jordan or his family. At least not initially.

Jordan, an affable and enthusiastic cyclist who frequently rode from home in northern Davidson County to the dance studio he owned on Reynolda Road, was struck by a car near the intersection of Reynolda and Yadkinville Road the morning of March 25.

He suffered a traumatic brain injury and a number of broken bones, cuts and internal injuries; the driver fled the scene.

Clever detective work by the traffic-enforcement unit of the Winston-Salem Police Department quickly honed in on a suspect: Gregory Lavern Lucas Jr., then 27. His 2008 Ford Mustang was identified throughout surveillance cameras from a business adjacent to the crash and the car was found at a local body shop.

An arrest warrant charging Lucas Jr. with felony hit-and-run was authorized the next day.

But before it could be served, he skipped town.

He was arrested in Raleigh five months later, and spent three days in jail before being sprung on a $10,000 bond that had been set despite court records which showed him to be a flight risk.

Lucas, according to the Wake County clerk of court, failed to show three times after being charged in an unrelated case with DWI, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana. Oh, and police indicated that his blood-alcohol content was three times the legal limit.

But to the surprise of no one who cares about — and for — Robert Jordan, Lucas failed to show up in court in the fall of 2019 to answer for the hit and run charge.

A new order for arrest was issued, where it apparently languished in the far recesses of a computer system in the event police encountered Lucas down the line.

Meanwhile, Jordan lost his business and struggled to regain his health. Years of painful (and expensive) rehab followed before he regained the ability to walk unassisted. And the grand mal seizures he started to suffer after the crash became a part of life.

And while Jordan — and his family — dealt with the consequences, other relatives located social media posts showing Lucas Jr. enjoying life.

“It wasn’t all that hard to find,” Tesh said. “I’m not sure why (law enforcement) couldn’t do that, too.”

Little incentive to show

The biggest blow — a head-scratcher that caused justified anger — came when Jordan’s family learned that a magistrate had set a very attainable $25,000 bond and that Lucas walked out of the Wake County Detention Center the very same day he was arrested.

Without having to eat one crummy jail meal or spending a single night in a cell.

An employee in the criminal division of the Wake clerk of court’s office confirmed the details — $25,000 bond posted Jan. 28 by an agent with the Palmetto Surety Bond Corporation of Mount Pleasant, S.C.

An initial court date for Lucas to appear in the Forsyth County Hall of Justice has been set for later this month.

And to the credit of the WSPD traffic-enforcement unit, as well as the prosecutor handling the case, Jordan’s family has been informed. That counts for something.

Whether Lucas shows up this time remains to be seen. His history suggests that’s no sure thing.

But if he doesn’t, one can only hope that local officials will be smart enough to ask the ruthlessly efficient U.S. Marshals Service to help track him down.

“It’s been a long four years for Robert,” Tesh said. “We hope he shows up. You’d think (the court system) would have done more than set another low bond. It’s pretty disappointing.”