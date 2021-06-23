Low-income city residents can now apply for rent and utilities assistance in Winston-Salem

Low-income residents who are behind on their rent or utilities' bills because of the pandemic can get help applying for assistance Monday through Friday in the Emergency Rental Assistance Program at the Forsyth County Department of Social Services, the city said Tuesday in a news release.
The social-services department is at 741 Highland Ave in Winston-Salem.
Staff members started taking applications for the program on April 5, said Shereka Floyd, a program manager for the city's Community Development Department.
More than 1,800 applications have been submitted, and more than $1.4 million in assistance has been disbursed, Floyd said.
"We are hoping to increase the number applications by at least 50%," Floyd said.
Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the city said. Links to schedule an appointment are posted at Forsyth.cc/ERAP and CityofWS.org/ERAP. Walk-ins will be accommodated, but residents with appointments will have priority.
The program provides assistance with rent and utilities, including electricity, water/sewer, natural gas, propane, garbage (county residents), fuel oil and internet services, the city said.
Staff members will help residents complete and submit their applications for assistance, Floyd said.
The program is open to all renters in Forsyth County who have been economically effected by the coronavirus pandemic and have a household income 80% or less of area median income, which varies by household size, the city said.
The area median income is $55,100 for a family of four people, the city said.
Eligibility information, links to apply online and an updated chart of income limits for households of one through eight people are posted on the city and county ERAP sites, the city said.
Applicants should bring to the lab identification for themselves and their co-applicant, if any.
Photo ID is preferred, such as a driver’s license, state ID card, military ID card or passport, the city said. Other forms of identification can also be used such as birth certificates, Medicaid or Medicare cards, a signed Social Security card or an ID card issued by employer or religious organization/place of worship.
Applicants must show proof of income such as pay stubs for the last 30 days, 2020 W-2 forms, award letters for supplemental security income or Social Security Disability Insurance or child support.
Applicants also should bring their lease agreement, an eviction notice or statement or bill from their landlord or utility company showing what they owe, and proof of hardship that could include changes in income or a statement of financial hardship.
336-727-7299