Low-income city residents can now apply for rent and utilities assistance in Winston-Salem

Staff members will help residents complete and submit their applications for assistance, Floyd said.

The program is open to all renters in Forsyth County who have been economically effected by the coronavirus pandemic and have a household income 80% or less of area median income, which varies by household size, the city said.

The area median income is $55,100 for a family of four people, the city said.

Eligibility information, links to apply online and an updated chart of income limits for households of one through eight people are posted on the city and county ERAP sites, the city said.

Applicants should bring to the lab identification for themselves and their co-applicant, if any.

Photo ID is preferred, such as a driver’s license, state ID card, military ID card or passport, the city said. Other forms of identification can also be used such as birth certificates, Medicaid or Medicare cards, a signed Social Security card or an ID card issued by employer or religious organization/place of worship.

Applicants must show proof of income such as pay stubs for the last 30 days, 2020 W-2 forms, award letters for supplemental security income or Social Security Disability Insurance or child support.

Applicants also should bring their lease agreement, an eviction notice or statement or bill from their landlord or utility company showing what they owe, and proof of hardship that could include changes in income or a statement of financial hardship.

