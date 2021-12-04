Low-income households may qualify to have one month's heating bill covered

"For example, if the payment is sent in December and the client has a zero balance, the credit will be applied to their January bill. If the client has a balance due for December, it will be applied to their December balance."

Thousands of previously eligible households will receive one automated monthly payment.

"More of our neighbors may be facing financial hardships because of COVID-19, and this funding can help eligible households with their heating expenses this winter," Carla West, DHHS' senior director for economic security, said in a statement. "We want to ensure seniors and people with disabilities are healthy and safe during a difficult time of the year."

Eligible criteria also includes: currently receiving Food and Nutrition Services assistance; and

An online application can be submitted at epass.nc.gov, apply by phone or submit a fax with their local county DSS. Paper applications may be obtained and dropped off at a local DSS.

The program will be expanded on Jan. 3 to other households that must have:

• At least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria.