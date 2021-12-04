Low-income households may qualify to have one month's heating bill covered

Low-income households in Forsyth County and statewide with an elderly or disabled resident may qualify to have one month's heating bill covered again by federal funds.
The state Department of Health and Human Services said the payment will come from the Low-Income Energy Assistance program, which was available during the winter of 2020-21 as well.
The program is available for those ages 60 and older, along with individuals with a disability receiving services through the N.C. Division of Aging and Adult Services.
DHHS is accepting new applications through county social services departments until Dec. 31. In Forsyth County, the DSS number is 336-703-3800.
During the 2020-21 heating season, the program provided $59 million to help more than 168,000 households.
Automated payments became available Wednesday. Recipients from last winter were notified of their eligibility in November and do not need to apply for this winter's benefit.
The program offers a one-time payment directly to a household's heating vendor — $300 for coal or wood; $400 for LP gas, natural gas, kerosene and fuel oil; and $500 for electric.
"The automated payment will be sent to the recipient’s heating source vendor as a credit to their account," DHHS said.
"For example, if the payment is sent in December and the client has a zero balance, the credit will be applied to their January bill. If the client has a balance due for December, it will be applied to their December balance."
Thousands of previously eligible households will receive one automated monthly payment.
"More of our neighbors may be facing financial hardships because of COVID-19, and this funding can help eligible households with their heating expenses this winter," Carla West, DHHS' senior director for economic security, said in a statement. "We want to ensure seniors and people with disabilities are healthy and safe during a difficult time of the year."
Eligible criteria also includes: currently receiving Food and Nutrition Services assistance; and
An online application can be submitted at epass.nc.gov, apply by phone or submit a fax with their local county DSS. Paper applications may be obtained and dropped off at a local DSS.
The program will be expanded on Jan. 3 to other households that must have:
• At least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria.
• Income equal to or less than 130% of the federal poverty limit.
• Resources, such as saving and checking accounts and cash on hand, at or below $2,250.
• And be responsible for their heating costs.
Applications from those households will be accepted between Jan. 3 and March 31, or until funds are exhausted.
