Frost in the forecast: Temperatures drop into the 30s for the Triad this week
Temperatures in Forsyth and Guilford counties will drop into the mid-30s Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning, which could produce widespread frost, forecasters said Tuesday.

“We basically have a sizable cold-air mass coming in, which will bring cooler temperatures,” said Nick Luchetti, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

Low temperatures Wednesday and Thursday nights in the Triad will range from the upper 30s to low 40s, Luchetti said.

Temperatures Friday morning will be in the low- to mid-30s, Luchetti said.

“That cooler air (will be) pouring in from the Midwest,” Luchetti said.

Meanwhile, freezing temperatures are arriving Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in the Northwest North Carolina mountains, said Robert Stonefield, a weather-service meteorologist in Blacksburg, Va.

“It’s November, and we get cold fronts moving through,” Stonefield said. “That means cold nights and mild days.”

A cold front was moving over the mountains in Northwest North Carolina on Tuesday and headed toward the Piedmont, Stonefield said.

“It will be a little cooler air than normal, but it will not be earth-shattering,” Stonefield said.

In the foothills and Piedmont, lows will drop into the 30s Friday night and Saturday morning, the weather service said.

Those conditions could produce patchy frost, with areas of frost possible along the Interstate 40 corridor, including Davie County.

Even lower temperatures are expected Saturday night into Sunday morning in those areas, with more areas seeing freezing temperatures.

