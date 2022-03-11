Low vaccination rates among ages 5 to 11 becoming growing concern

"It doesn't mean the vaccine has no value; it does, particularly for the most vulnerable children," Priest said.

"It just doesn't have the rigorous protection that vaccine manufacturers would like. That's a dosing issue and maybe the dosage needs to be adjusted."

Priest said additional research is being conducted, particular for those under age 12, and vaccine clinical trials are under way for those under age 5.

That includes determining whether a two-dose or three-dose regimen is best for those under age 18.

"Thankfully, children continue to do quite well with COVID, although there have been several hundred deaths in the U.S., generally in those who have other medical problems," Priest said.

Priest said he encourages parents to talk with the pediatrician about any vaccine concerns.

Forsyth, statewide updates

Forsyth County has had an additional COVID-19 related death, while the local daily case count reversed a recent downward trend, according to Friday's DHHS update.