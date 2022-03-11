Low vaccination rates among ages 5 to 11 becoming growing concern

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been available to children ages 5 to 11 in the Triad and statewide for about 4½ months.
However, just 27% of the 893,000 North Carolina children in that age range, or about 241,000, have received at least one vaccine dose.
In Forsyth County, the rate is 24% fully vaccinated, or about 8,500 out of 35,400 of those ages 5 to 11 in the county.
It's becoming a growing concern of local and state public-health officials.
During an N.C. Department of Health and Human Services virtual fireside chat this week, assistant secretary for children and families Charlene Wong said that "a lot of kids are still vulnerable to getting the virus, getting sick and having any long-term symptoms that an infection may cause."
Wong spoke about the need for vaccinating more K-12 students since most public school districts, including Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, have transitioned in recent weeks to mask-optional policies.
Wong said between 30% and 40% of children who become infected with COVID-19 could experience long-term symptoms, such as fatigue, brain fog and breathing issues. That could limit, if not prevent, those children from participating in school and sports, she said.
Forsyth County health director Joshua Swift said in his Thursday COVID-19 update that among those ages 12 to 17 in Forsyth, the fully vaccinated rate is at 48%, which mirrors the statewide rate.
The vaccine became available on April 7 to those ages 16-17, as well as May 13 to those ages 12 to 15.
There has been little vaccination movement in the 5-to-11 and 12-to-17 age ranges over the past two months in Forsyth even with the omicron surge saturating the county for about a six-week period.
The lower-than-projected vaccination levels in K-12 grades have not been affected significantly by the constant push to keep students in the classroom.
Senate Democrats successfully defeated Wednesday a Republican veto override attempt on Senate Bill 173, the Republican-sponsored "Free the Smiles" legislation that would have allowed parents to opt out of school mask mandates.
'Not as effective'
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert at Novant Health Inc., said that while the COVID-19 vaccine for children has proven to be very safe, "but in several instances not as effective as we would like."
The dose for those ages 5 to 11 is significantly smaller than for those 12 and older.
"It doesn't mean the vaccine has no value; it does, particularly for the most vulnerable children," Priest said.
"It just doesn't have the rigorous protection that vaccine manufacturers would like. That's a dosing issue and maybe the dosage needs to be adjusted."
Priest said additional research is being conducted, particular for those under age 12, and vaccine clinical trials are under way for those under age 5.
That includes determining whether a two-dose or three-dose regimen is best for those under age 18.
"Thankfully, children continue to do quite well with COVID, although there have been several hundred deaths in the U.S., generally in those who have other medical problems," Priest said.
Priest said he encourages parents to talk with the pediatrician about any vaccine concerns.
Forsyth, statewide updates
Forsyth County has had an additional COVID-19 related death, while the local daily case count reversed a recent downward trend, according to Friday's DHHS update.
A total of 14 deaths have been reported in the county so far in March, following 69 in February and 73 in January.
Those months represent the highest and second highest totals since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
Altogether, there have been 775 COVID-related deaths in Forsyth.
Statewide, 30 additional COVID-related deaths were listed in Friday’s update, bringing North Carolina’s total COVID-related deaths to 22,922.
DHHS listed Forsyth with 57 new cases, compared with 36 in Thursday's report, 38 Wednesday and 20 Tuesday.
The Forsyth case count is at 91,667 for the pandemic, with the daily count below 100 for 10 consecutive updates.
The statewide new case count was 1,849 in Friday’s update, compared with 1,783 Thursday, 1,833 Wednesday and 894 Tuesday.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people could have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Swift has said some of the recent deaths in Forsyth are among people who had been battling COVID-19 for weeks, if not longer.
Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was 4.4%, down from 4.9% on Thursday.
The statewide rate was 2.9%, down from 3% Thursday.
Friday’s update had Forsyth averaging 8.1 cases per 100,000 residents over the most recent 14-day period. That’s down from 82 per 100,000 residents in the Feb. 11 report.
Local public-health officials say it may be several weeks before communities learn what effect ending mask mandates will have. Those officials still encourage residents to wear a mask in indoor public settings if they believe there is a risk for exposure.
COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide dropped from 1,012 on Thursday to 965 on Friday.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region had a combined 170 COVID-19 patients Friday, down 29 from Thursday.
Statewide, 106 patients are on ventilators, including 19 in the Triad region. There were 21 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including four in the Triad region.
