Lowe's announces hiring plans for 2020 holiday season

The parent company of Lowe's Home Improvement plans to hire up to 20,000 seasonal workers for the 2020 holiday shopping season.

Lowe's Cos. Inc. said Friday it has not determined how many will be hired in the Triad.

"We do not have a breakdown by state/region to share at this time with this announcement," spokesman Steve Salazar said.

The seasonal hires will work in its U.S. stores and regional distribution centers. It has distribution centers in Charlotte, Greensboro, North Wilkesboro, Statesville and Thomasville.

In January, Lowe's said it planned to hire more than 500 employees in the Triad and Northwest N.C. as part of its 2020 retail store hiring initiative. Those regional hiring goals were down from 750 in 2019.

Overall, the home-improvement company projected adding about 53,000 full-, part-time and seasonal workers this year. That’s down from 67,400 in 2019, but up from 53,000 in 2018.

On Friday, Lowe's said it is trying to fill an unspecified number of full- and part-time job positions at retail stores and 2,500 job positions at its 30 regional distribution centers.

