Lowe's announces hiring plans for 2020 holiday season

The parent company of Lowe's Home Improvement plans to hire up to 20,000 seasonal workers for the 2020 holiday shopping season.
Lowe's Cos. Inc. said Friday it has not determined how many will be hired in the Triad.
"We do not have a breakdown by state/region to share at this time with this announcement," spokesman Steve Salazar said.
The seasonal hires will work in its U.S. stores and regional distribution centers. It has distribution centers in Charlotte, Greensboro, North Wilkesboro, Statesville and Thomasville.
In January, Lowe's said it planned to hire more than 500 employees in the Triad and Northwest N.C. as part of its 2020 retail store hiring initiative. Those regional hiring goals were down from 750 in 2019.
Overall, the home-improvement company projected adding about 53,000 full-, part-time and seasonal workers this year. That’s down from 67,400 in 2019, but up from 53,000 in 2018.
On Friday, Lowe's said it is trying to fill an unspecified number of full- and part-time job positions at retail stores and 2,500 job positions at its 30 regional distribution centers.
Available supply chain openings include day, night, weekend and overnight shifts. Retail store job positions include cashiers, customer service associates, receivers, unloaders, load pullers and sales specialists.
As an incentive, Lowe's had expanded its employee $100 million bonus program for a sixth time this year.
Hourly associates at U.S. stores, distribution centers and call centers will receive the bonus on Nov. 13. Full-time hourly employees will again receive $300, and part-time and seasonal associates $150.
Altogether, Lowe's said it has paid more than $775 million in bonuses to hourly employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. The previous bonus payments were made in March, May, July, August and October.
"As the holiday season approaches, we're especially grateful for our front-line associates who continue to maintain the highest level of customer service," Marvin Ellison, Lowe's president and chief executive, said in a statement.
"This bonus is our way of saying 'thank you' and providing a little extra financial support for their families during this time."
Hourly employees also are eligible for quarterly "Winning Together" profit-sharing bonuses, which were paid to 100% of U.S. stores in the first two quarters of 2020.
For more information or to apply for employment, go to careers.lowes.com or text "JOBS" to LOWES (56937).
