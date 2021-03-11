LSD dealer convicted for role in trafficking to students in Forsyth and Davie county schools

A South Carolina man was convicted for his role in trafficking large amounts of LSD, an illegal hallucinatory drug, so that it could be sold to middle and high school students in Davie and Forsyth counties.
Christopher Dustin Owens, 26, of Lancaster, S.C., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to traffic LSD on Wednesday in Davie Superior Court. Two other charges of trafficking LSD were dismissed.
He is one of five men who were arrested after a months-long investigation by multiple law-enforcement agencies, including the Mocksville Police Department and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.
Judge William H. Wood of Davie Superior Court sentenced Owens to a minimum of four years and a maximum of five years and seven months in prison, John Bandle, a special prosecutor assigned to the case, said Thursday.
Bandle said Owens provided substantial help in leading investigators to the person supplying LSD.
According to a findings of fact filed in the case, the investigation started in the fall of 2018. Detective Larry "Matt" Leonard of the Mocksville Police Department learned about who was selling LSD in and around Mocksville. Soon, the investigation showed that the source of the LSD was tracked from Mocksville to Winston-Salem, Charlotte, Lancaster, S.C., and Loveland, Colo.
Leonard went undercover and identified Owens as a mid-level LSD dealer who was operating in Lancaster, S.C. On Jan. 4, 2019, Owens was arrested as part of what law-enforcement officers called Operation Electric Kool-Aid, according to court documents. When Owens was arrested, law-enforcement agents didn't know exactly where the LSD was coming from, court documents said.
Owens consulted with his attorney, Brandy Koontz, and agreed to cooperate. He provided hours of recorded testimony that led law-enforcement officers to the people who manufactured the LSD he sold, court papers said. He also provided information about how often he sold LSD and the "nature of the LSD sales that occurred to individuals down the distribution chain," court papers said.
He also tried to act as a confidential informant by placing phone calls to possible co-defendants. That led investigators to Ronald Williams, a Colorado man, who was convicted in December for his role in trafficking large amounts of LSD. He is currently serving at least five years and 10 months in prison.
According to Owens, Williams shipped LSD from Colorado to South Carolina. Owens picked up the LSD and sold it to Marco Sevilla-Hernandez of Winston-Salem. Owens also met Williams in person outside Asheville, court documents said.
Owens told investigators about a delivery with Williams that involved 10,000 dosage units of LSD in December 2018. The transaction took place in Buncombe County.
According to court documents, Owens became upset when he found out that Sevilla-Hernandez had boasted about selling LSD to middle school students and told investigators that he would help in prosecuting Sevilla-Hernadez.
Charges are still pending against Sevilla-Hernadez and another man, Dylan Tyler Beck, 23, of Mount Airy. Branden Hall, 18, pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking LSD and received a sentence of 35 months to 51 months in prison, according to the Davie County Enterprise Record.
