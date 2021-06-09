Lucius Powell, a former Winston-Salem police chief, has died. He was 83.

Lucius "Lu" Powell, who served as the chief of the Winston-Salem Police Department for 4½ years in the 1980s, died Monday in Jacksonville, Fla. He was 83.
Powell died of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease at his home, said Janie Powell, his wife.
Lucius Powell was a loving husband, father and grandfather, his wife said.
"When we married, I had two girls," Janie Powell said. "He took on those girls and adopted them and raised them as his own.
"That tells you what type of father he was," Janie Powell said.
A native of Olustee, Fla., Lucius Powell served eight years in the U.S. Air Force. He graduated from the University of Albuquerque in New Mexico with a bachelor's degree in business administration and a minor in police science.
Powell joined the Albuquerque police force in 1963 and rose through ranks over 17 years to become its assistant chief in March 1978.
In May 1980, Powell became the chief of the Winston-Salem Police Department. He served in that role until September 1984.
When Powell announced he resignation, he said, "There are a lot of other things to do, and I want to have the freedom to those things."
During his tenure, Powell was a "reform chief," said Mike Culler of King, a 30-year veteran of the WSPD.
"He made all kinds of changes," Culler said. "He came in with a lot of new ideas. He did a lot of supervisory training. He did some management training."
Powell promoted Culler to the rank of sergeant in 1982, Culler said. Culler retired in 2001 as a captain.
"He came to us at a time when we needed a reform chief," Culler said of Powell. "He kind of shook us up."
Under Powell's leadership, the police department was reorganized with the creation of three new bureaus, an executive team and a new system of rotating shifts, the Winston-Salem Journal reported in September 1984.
During his tenure, Powell made a controversial decision to disregard the results of a promotions test because he said it discriminated against women and Blacks.
In 1981, the Winston-Salem Board of Aldermen rescinded Powell's order that limited on-the-job use of tobacco projects by officers, saying that the order wasn't appropriate in a tobacco town, the Journal reported.
A year after Powell resigned as police chief in Winston-Salem, he was hired as the chief of the Lexington Police Department, said Brittany Lance, a spokeswoman for the city of Lexington.
Powell served in that role until September 1992 when he resigned to join the faculty of the Institute of Police Technology and Management at the University of North Florida's Training and Service Institute.
Lexington officials praised Powell for forging a more professional police department in that city, the Journal reported in September 1992.
