Lucius Powell, a former Winston-Salem police chief, has died. He was 83.

"He made all kinds of changes," Culler said. "He came in with a lot of new ideas. He did a lot of supervisory training. He did some management training."

Powell promoted Culler to the rank of sergeant in 1982, Culler said. Culler retired in 2001 as a captain.

"He came to us at a time when we needed a reform chief," Culler said of Powell. "He kind of shook us up."

Under Powell's leadership, the police department was reorganized with the creation of three new bureaus, an executive team and a new system of rotating shifts, the Winston-Salem Journal reported in September 1984.

During his tenure, Powell made a controversial decision to disregard the results of a promotions test because he said it discriminated against women and Blacks.

In 1981, the Winston-Salem Board of Aldermen rescinded Powell's order that limited on-the-job use of tobacco projects by officers, saying that the order wasn't appropriate in a tobacco town, the Journal reported.

A year after Powell resigned as police chief in Winston-Salem, he was hired as the chief of the Lexington Police Department, said Brittany Lance, a spokeswoman for the city of Lexington.