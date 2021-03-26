 Skip to main content
Mail carrier who had same Winston-Salem route since the mid-1980s is retiring
Mail carrier who had same Winston-Salem route since the mid-1980s is retiring

Steve Rogers, a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal service, is retiring after being on the same route since the mid-1980s.

“I’ve literally watched these neighborhoods grow up,” Rogers said about the route that he has had in northern Winston-Salem off of Murray Road and Walker Roads not far from North Forsyth. “It’s just time, but I’ve have great memories of getting to know so many families and so many people.”

Rogers 59, said his last day will be March 31.

He penned a well-written thank you note to everybody on his route and, to sum it up, Rogers said it never felt like a job to him.

“It’s the people that I’ve talked to through the years and got to know that I’ll always cherish,” Rogers said. “That’s the best memory if I had to pick just one thing.”

