Mail delay delivers a problem for some businesses

Several small-business operators in Winston-Salem said Friday that some of their customers have experienced delays in receiving their orders shipped to them by the U.S. Postal Service.
However, the agency said it's committed to making deliveries on-time to customers during the holidays amid the coronavirus pandemic and the increased volume of mail at this time of year.
Lisa Campbell, the owner of Rebecca and Co. at 1200 Reynolda Road, said her business has seen delays in receiving items from vendors in North Carolina. Her boutique sells women's clothing and accessories.
"If we have someone shipping something to us like jewelry from Cary or Raleigh or Charlotte, it takes a week for it to get here," Campbell said. "You always want to get things in here before Christmas Eve for the selling window."
The delaying in receiving goods shipped by the postal service "hasn't been a big issue" for her business, Campbell said, but "it's been a thorn in our side."
Carrie Worrell, the manager of Monkee's of the Village at 217 Reynolda Village, said many of her customers have experienced delays from two weeks to two months in receiving orders from her shop. Her business sells shoes and women's clothes.
Recently, a customer who lives outside North Carolina refused delivery on a package of women's clothing because it arrived at her home two months after the customer ordered it, Worrell said. On top of that, the postal service charged her business a fee to return the package to her shop, Worrell said.
The postal service's delivery delays have "caused us a lot of problems for us," Worrell said. Her business now uses United Parcel Service rather than USPS for deliveries, she said.
When asked about whether the postal service is delivering mail and packages on-time for its customers in Forsyth County, USPS spokesman Philp Bogenberger said, "We are committed to making sure that gifts and cards are delivered in time to the celebrate the holidays."
The Greensboro News and Record reported Friday that many Greensboro residents are complaining about the delays in mail deliveries by the U.S. Postal Service. Earlier this week, the Washington Post reported that "historic crush of e-commerce packages is threatening to overwhelm U.S. Postal Services operations."
Postal employees are reporting mail and package backlogs across the country and working vast amount of overtime hours, which has depleted morale during another surge of coronavirus infections nationwide, the Washington Post reported.
In an email, Bogenberger said the postal service often sets up temporary annexes each peak season across the country, including an annex in the Triad region, to help process high volumes of holiday packages. This year, a temporary annex was set up on Cassell Street in Winston Salem's southern section, Bogenberger said.
The News and Record reported that mail processing was shifted to a Winston-Salem site to ease the burden on the USPS distribution center in Greensboro. All mail in Forsyth and Guilford counties is processed and postmarked at Greensboro.
Bogenberger pointed to USPS news releases about how the agency is coping with its high volume of mail during the holiday season.
The postal service said Monday in a news release that amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a historic record of mail and package volume this holiday season, USPS officials are encouraging customers to send their holiday gifts and cards as soon as possible.
The agency is taking measures, such as expanding its holiday retail hours at some of its locations, to meet the demand of a high volume of mail, the USPS said.
In Winston-Salem, some small businesses said that USPS has done a good job in delivering its packages in a timely fashion. Others say they aren't pleased that some of their customers are experiencing delays in receiving USPS deliveries.
Hector Morales, the manager of Home Outlet at 7766 North Point Blvd., said the postal service routinely delivers the mail to and from his vendors on time. His business sells home-improvement supplies for kitchens, bathrooms, windows and doors.
Nicole Johnson, the manager of Camel City Boutique at 5009 Country Club Road, said USPS also is delivering packages to her customers on time as well.
"We haven't had any problems with that so far," Johnson said.
However, Natalie Marshall, a sales associate at Gaia at 45 Miller St., said that some customers' packages are arriving at their homes eight to 10 days late. The typical delivery time is two to three days, she said.
"We are hearing from customers that they have ordered things at the beginning of this month, and they still haven't arrived," Marshall said.
