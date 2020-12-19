Mail delay delivers a problem for some businesses

Several small-business operators in Winston-Salem said Friday that some of their customers have experienced delays in receiving their orders shipped to them by the U.S. Postal Service.

However, the agency said it's committed to making deliveries on-time to customers during the holidays amid the coronavirus pandemic and the increased volume of mail at this time of year.

Lisa Campbell, the owner of Rebecca and Co. at 1200 Reynolda Road, said her business has seen delays in receiving items from vendors in North Carolina. Her boutique sells women's clothing and accessories.

"If we have someone shipping something to us like jewelry from Cary or Raleigh or Charlotte, it takes a week for it to get here," Campbell said. "You always want to get things in here before Christmas Eve for the selling window."

The delaying in receiving goods shipped by the postal service "hasn't been a big issue" for her business, Campbell said, but "it's been a thorn in our side."

Carrie Worrell, the manager of Monkee's of the Village at 217 Reynolda Village, said many of her customers have experienced delays from two weeks to two months in receiving orders from her shop. Her business sells shoes and women's clothes.