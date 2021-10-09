 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Maintenance on water tank in downtown Winston-Salem begins Monday
0 Comments
top story

Maintenance on water tank in downtown Winston-Salem begins Monday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Water customers in downtown Winston-Salem, Walkertown and Kernersville may notice temporary discoloration in their tap water starting Monday when the water tank at 905 Chestnut St. is taken out of service for inspection, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities Department said in a statement.

The work is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Monday, and the tank should be returned to service by Friday, the utilities department said.

Potential areas that could be affected are downtown Winston-Salem east of U.S. 52 and north of Salem Parkway, as well as eastern Forsyth County customers in Walkertown and Kernersville, the utilities department said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The one-million-gallon steel water tank, which was built in 1938, is due for its annual inspection as part of the tank renovation project that was completed in 2020, the utilities department said.

Valves will be operated in the distribution system that may change flow patterns and result in discolored water, the utilities department said. Residents who see that their water appears red, brown or yellow should refrain from washing clothes to avoid possible staining of light-colored clothing.

Although the water may appear discolored, it remains safe for drinking, cooking and bathing.

To reduce the impact, water lines will be flushed during the changeover, the utilities department said.

Residents can help monitor the situation by reporting pressure fluctuations or discolored water to City Link at citylink@cityofws.org or call 336-727-8000.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists unearth ancient 2,700-year-old luxury toilet

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.
Crime

$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.

Two High Point men accused of robbing a sweepstakes business in Winston-Salem in 2017 and killing a security guard, Albert Fitzhugh Haskins Jr., have had their bond set at $3 million. Attorneys for the two men argued that Forsyth County prosecutors have little evidence proving that they killed Haskins or was even there for the robbery and that there is another man who they say actually shot Haskins, a security guard, to death who has not been charged. Prosecutors said the two men have not been willing to identify the man who shot Haskins.

UNCSA alumni detail psychological damage they allege is due to sexual abuse by faculty members
Education

UNCSA alumni detail psychological damage they allege is due to sexual abuse by faculty members

Five UNCSA alumni, along with their attorneys, held a news conference via Zoom, detailing the emotional and psychological damage they had as a result of sexual abuse they endured as teenagers at the arts conservatory. Gloria Allred, the famous California attorney representing them and two other alumni, said a state law, SAFE Child Act, provided a two-year window for these former students and others to file civil claims. That window, she said, closes on Dec. 31.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News