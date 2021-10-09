Maintenance on water tank in downtown Winston-Salem begins Monday

Water customers in downtown Winston-Salem, Walkertown and Kernersville may notice temporary discoloration in their tap water starting Monday when the water tank at 905 Chestnut St. is taken out of service for inspection, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities Department said in a statement.

The work is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Monday, and the tank should be returned to service by Friday, the utilities department said.

Potential areas that could be affected are downtown Winston-Salem east of U.S. 52 and north of Salem Parkway, as well as eastern Forsyth County customers in Walkertown and Kernersville, the utilities department said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The one-million-gallon steel water tank, which was built in 1938, is due for its annual inspection as part of the tank renovation project that was completed in 2020, the utilities department said.

Valves will be operated in the distribution system that may change flow patterns and result in discolored water, the utilities department said. Residents who see that their water appears red, brown or yellow should refrain from washing clothes to avoid possible staining of light-colored clothing.

Although the water may appear discolored, it remains safe for drinking, cooking and bathing.