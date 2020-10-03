Maj. Robert Slater retires from Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

Maj. Robert Slater has retired after serving 25 years with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Slater began his career as a detention officer at the Forsyth County Jail in 1995, the sheriff's office said in a news release. Slater rose through the ranks and became the detention bureau commander in 2013.

“We wish Major Slater all the best in his retirement," Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said. "He has served the people of Forsyth County, working countless hours inside the detention center to provide a safe environment for the residents. We wish him well as he begins his next chapter."

Slater was named the 2016 N.C. Jail Administrator of the Year, and is serving his third year as the president of the N.C. Jail Administrators' Association.

The sheriff's office is reviewing applications to fill the position of commander of the detention bureau.

