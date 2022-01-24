'Major economic development announcement' set for Wednesday at Piedmont Triad International Airport. Project is likely Boom Supersonic of Denver.

Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, said Nov. 29 on the House floor that the Project Thunderbird inclusion in HB334 “is something we all should be proud of. It is a very exciting project and should give a real boost to that area for the manufacturing sites that we’ve lost.”

Lambeth has said the potential airport project will be “a game changer for this area and PTI.” He said Friday he did not have an update on the project.

Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, and House majority whip, has said the PTI project “would be transformative in the sense that it would bring many high paying jobs to our region.”

“I would submit that success brings more success. As advance manufacturing continues to flourish in our region, you are going to see other companies invest in our area. You are probably going to see ancillary companies locate here.”

On Dec. 6, the Economic Investment Committee approved a JDIG offer worth up to $320 million in performance-based incentives for what could be the biggest single capital investment in state history.