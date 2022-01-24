'Major economic development announcement' set for Wednesday at Piedmont Triad International Airport. Project is likely Boom Supersonic of Denver.

A "major economic development announcement" is planned for Wednesday afternoon at Piedmont Triad International Airport that’s most likely Boom Supersonic committing to establishing an aircraft manufacturing plant on the campus.
Company and local economic development entities, along with state and local elected officials, will attend the 2 p.m. event, according to a notice sent Monday by the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.
Two Triad elected or economic officials — who declined to be identified — said recently it was their understanding that Denver-based Boom Supersonic is the potential airplane manufacturer that could benefit from up to $106.5 million in infrastructure improvements at PTI.
In return, Boom is expected to pledge to a $500 million capital investment at PTI that could create at least 1,750 jobs paying an average annual wage of $60,000.
The chamber’s announcement appears to be the final sign that Boom is coming to PTI.
Preceding the announcement are separate incentive hearings set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday by Guilford County Board of Commissioners and 10 a.m. Wednesday by Greensboro City Council.
The legal notices for each incentive meeting describes capital investment and job-creation requirements very similar to the state’s Job Development Investment Grant package.
The state’s Economic Investment Committee will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The committee is required to give final approval to the largest N.C. Commerce Department incentive packages.
If the project comes to fruition, construction is projected to begin in 2022.
Boom says on its website that its Overture supersonic airplane is slated “to roll out in 2025, fly in 2026 and expected to carry passengers by 2029.”
PTI has a nearly 1,000-acre aerospace site available, one of four megasites being marketed by Piedmont Triad Partnership and Carolina Core.
“The property, connected to the airport by a new taxiway bridge, has already received preliminary approval for development by the EPA and is ready to host a major tenant,” according to the Carolina Core website.
Guilford commissioners are considering incentives for “a manufacturing corporation” that would create 1,761 jobs and invest up to $500 million “in the Greensboro area.”
The performance-based Guilford incentives would be 80% of the manufacturer’s eligible taxes for 10 years, according to a legal notice released by the county.
Melvin “Skip” Alston, the board’s chairman, would not confirm Friday the company is Boom, but said the project is “gonna be great for Greensboro.”
In December, the commissioners approved $2 million for PTI “to support infrastructure costs related to economic development.”
The Greensboro Council released Monday the details of an incentive proposal it will consider at its special meeting.
Although the resolution doesn't name Boom, the company's description also matches reports of Boom's investment.
The incentive is for the amount of $1,500 per job for at least 1,761 jobs and a projected investment of $500 million at PTI by Dec. 31, 2030.
The resolution says the company would not locate in the Greensboro area without the incentive.
The incentive resolution to be voted on requires the jobs to pay at least $15 an hour with an average annual wage of $69,000.
According to the resolution, the incentive would be paid in five annual installments of no more than $1 million each.
Background
The press conference appears to involve “Project Thunderbird,” which surfaced out of the blue in November.
The $106,5 million in funding for a “potential high-yield economic-development project” was included in House Bill 334 that Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law on Dec. 6. The committee is required to approve JDIG proposals submitted by Commerce.
Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, said Nov. 29 on the House floor that the Project Thunderbird inclusion in HB334 “is something we all should be proud of. It is a very exciting project and should give a real boost to that area for the manufacturing sites that we’ve lost.”
Lambeth has said the potential airport project will be “a game changer for this area and PTI.” He said Friday he did not have an update on the project.
Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, and House majority whip, has said the PTI project “would be transformative in the sense that it would bring many high paying jobs to our region.”
“I would submit that success brings more success. As advance manufacturing continues to flourish in our region, you are going to see other companies invest in our area. You are probably going to see ancillary companies locate here.”
On Dec. 6, the Economic Investment Committee approved a JDIG offer worth up to $320 million in performance-based incentives for what could be the biggest single capital investment in state history.
A few hours later, Toyota Motor North America Inc. announced at a Cooper news conference that it had chosen the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite for a $1.29 billion production plant with 1,750 employees initially when production begins in 2025.
Cooper was accompanied by Toyota officials and state legislative and local leaders. Toyota Battery Manufacturing N.C. will build lithium batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles.
