A major renovation project is set to proceed on the former Whitaker Park manufacturing campus, but with a new owner-occupant with Cook Medical bowing out and Purple Crow preparing to step in.

Cook confirmed Wednesday plans to sell its 850,000-square-foot section on the massive production campus.

Although Cook did not disclose the buyer, Purple Crow chief executive and president Dan Calhoun said his group has a contract in place to purchase the property.

"Steps, such as incentives and due diligence, are progressing ahead of schedule, and closing will take place as soon as those matters are resolved," Calhoun said Wednesday.

Cook said selling the property is in response to the medical-devices manufacturer's evolving work-from-home policies that were accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Like other companies, including those in the medical device industry and around the globe, our work model has changed significantly over the last few years, and we no longer need the physical space that Whitaker Park offers," said Tamisha Clark, general manager for Cook Medical's operations in Winston-Salem.

"We’re fortunate to have found a potential buyer that is interested in the property and supporting the Winston-Salem community."

Cook paid $4 million in July 2021 for the section that features 39.3 acres after announcing in January 2019 its high-profile plans to acquire the property from Whitaker Park Development Authority Inc.

Purple Crow also is the company behind the "Project Fiesta" incentive request currently before the Winston-Salem City Council, as well as a planned request to the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners. Council will hold a Sept. 5 public hearing on the request after it was recommended unanimously by the committee.

Purple Crow said the brand "remains distinctive among the competition for providing 'deeply authentic' Mexican products, and the sole image on our expanding line of fresh cheeses, creams, meats, yogurts and snacks."

During the Aug. 15 meeting of the council's Finance committee, Mayor Allen Joines said the proposed building for Project Fiesta is vacant.

Joines said Wednesday that "we are delighted that Purple Crow’s success continues to allow them to grow and has placed them in a position to purchase the former RJR facility at Whitaker Park."

"This is the largest building in the complex, so we’re thrilled that this company stepped forward to utilize this space."

Cook pledged in January 2019 that it would move its local workforce of 650 to the former R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. cigarette facility, as well as add 50 jobs over 10 years.

Purple Crow said in the Project Fiesta incentive request to the city that it would create 274 jobs at an average wage of $72,000, as well as retain more than 300 local employees.

Purple Crow would spend $50 million on capital investments — $31 million on real property and $19 million on personal business property — over five years. The facility is projected to be operational by end of 2024.

In return, it is requesting up to $694,218 in performance-based incentives, also over five years. It would be required to operate in the facility for at least 10 years.

Cook's decision

Cook is a privately owned family business based in Bloomington, Ind., with facilities around the world.

It designs, develops and manufactures medical devices that are used to perform minimally invasive medical procedures, such as colonoscopies that use long flexible tubes with cameras to examine colons.

“We see Whitaker Park as an impact project in that we are converting a facility that manufactured cigarettes into a modern facility producing life-saving medical devices,” Barry Slowey, president of Cook’s Winston-Salem location, said in January 2019.

“We’ve been in Winston-Salem since 1983, and acquiring the Whitaker Park facility signifies a renewed commitment to this community.”

Slowey said the company expects to spend “in the tens of millions of dollars” on the overall project.

The project represented a near fourfold gain in space compared with the 200,000 square feet the company has in seven buildings it owns and one leased building off of Hanes Mill Road.

“We have outgrown our current space for a couple of years, so this gives the opportunity to expand appropriately into all of the Whitaker Park space,” Slowey said.

On Wednesday, Clark said that because "many of our employees work a hybrid role and only come to campus a few days a week, this has created space on our current campus, which allows more room for growth to better fit our future needs without moving to a new facility."

Clark said Cook is moving to transfer employees working at Whitaker Park back to its main Winston-Salem campus.

"We’re very excited about having all our employees located on our main campus once again, supporting increased collaboration," Clark said.

"Opportunities to add operations and corresponding staff to our current campus as needs arise will continue to be evaluated."

Purple Crow plans

Joines said the company behind Project Fiesta “started off fairly small and continues to grow. This is a major step for them, and they will take the building to good use.”

According to a city development project analysis form, the company “recently completed an expansion of its existing facility and needs to relocate its headquarters and operations to accommodate projected growth.”

The company is considering several sites, including other communities in North Carolina and in Georgia.

The company would be required to post job vacancies related to their sites with the N.C. Employment Security Commission, the Piedmont Triad Regional Council, the county Department of Social Services and the Winston-Salem Urban League until at least Dec. 31, 2024.

In June 2020, the city council approved up to $203,904 in performance-based incentives for Purple Crow, then known La Tortilleria LLC that was founded in 1995.

La Tortilleria committed to spending $13.3 million on capital investment over five years to expand its local operations. The investment primarily would involve machinery and equipment.

Background

When Reynolds opened Whitaker Park in 1961 at a cost of $32 million, it was considered the world’s largest and most modern cigarette-manufacturing plant. In today’s dollars, the plant would cost $270.2 million to build, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

At its peak, Whitaker Park had more than 2,000 workers.

Reynolds announced plans in May 2010 to close Whitaker Park as part of shifting production to its 2-million-square-foot plant in Tobaccoville. That shift was completed in 2012.

Reynolds donated what has been known as Building 601-1 to the authority when it handed over the keys to 120 acres and 13 buildings in April 2017.

The Cook portion represents about half of the 1.7 million square feet donated by Reynolds.

The authority is a nonprofit corporation created in 2011 by Winston-Salem Business Inc., the Winston-Salem Alliance and Wake Forest University.

The authority’s goal with the donated properties is to make the campus a magnet for manufacturing, industrial, warehousing and distribution operations, but also possibly retail and residential space, with an overall potential capital investment of more than $200 million.

Don Flow, the authority’s chairman, said in April 2017 that “we’re confident that this project will yield more than 10,000 good-paying jobs for the community, creating new energy and vitality to this historic site.”

However, some economists have questioned whether the jobs placed in Whitaker Park represent a net gain for the local community or just a shifting of local operations, such as what Inmar Inc. did when it moved its headquarters from Indiana Avenue to become an anchor tenant in Wake Forest Innovation Quarter and then to the One West Fourth tower.

Not included in the donation is the central property in between, where Reynolds continues to operate tobacco-processing and warehousing operations. Those consist of 18 buildings and 100 acres.