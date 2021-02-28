Male taken to hospital after fall at Hanging Rock

A male was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a fall at Hanging Rock on Sunday, according to Stokes County EMS.

The male patient fell around 11 to 40 feet near the lower cascades after losing his balance.

He slid down about 70 feet on an incline.

He was reportedly taken to the hospital in serious condition but is expected to recover.

The Fire and Rescue Association Technical Response team along with the City of King Fire Department were called to Hanging Rock State Park for a high angle rescue, according to a Stokes County Fire and Rescue Association post.

When rescuers arrived, they were advised that they just needed units to set up a safety line for the low angle situation.

Team members helped with splinting and packaging the patient as well as setting up rigging for the safety line.