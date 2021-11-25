 Skip to main content
Man, 79, shot in robbery of Winston-Salem business
Man, 79, shot in robbery of Winston-Salem business

An elderly man was shot Wednesday evening during an armed robbery of a Cherry Street sweepstakes gaming business, authorities said.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, Neal Wilson, 79, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by gunfire during the robbery at Lucky Cherry Sweepstakes, 4200 N. Cherry St., at 5:39 p.m.

Police said they are looking for four suspects.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904. Tips, photos and videos also can be texted anonymously to 336-276-1717.

