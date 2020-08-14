A Winston-Salem man accidentally shot himself in his leg Monday night as he was reaching for his gun, authorities said Friday. The man then died of a gunshot wound to his leg.
Officers found Stephon Lane Gore, 23, of Argonne Boulevard about 9:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of Claremont Avenue, Winston-Salem police said. Gore was taken to a local hospital where he died.
Investigators determined that the fatal gunshot wound suffered by Gore was accidentally self-inflicted as Gore attempted to get his gun while he was seated in a vehicle, police said in a statement.
Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident, including why Gore was reaching for his gun, police said.
Dacarius Dion Williams, 15, was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon on North Cleveland Avenue, a short distance from where officers found Gore Monday night.
"There is no evidence that those two incidents are connected," police said.
Police are searching for a suspect in Williams' death.
Anyone with information about these incidents can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
