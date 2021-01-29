Man accused in Hanes Mall shooting claims he can’t get fair trial in Forsyth. He cites local publicity, BLM protests.

The man accused of fatally shooting Julius Randolph Sampson Jr. outside a restaurant at Hanes Mall in 2019 maintains he can't get a fair trial due to publicity and the racial undertones of the case, according to a motion filed by his attorney last week.
Robert Anthony Granato, 24, is charged with first-degree murder in Sampson's death on Aug. 6, 2019. He is being held in the Forsyth County Jail on a $500,000 bond for the murder charge. Race has been at the center of the case, with some believing that Granato, who is white, shot Sampson, a married father of three who worked as a barber at Hanes Mall, because Sampson was Black. During an altercation that started inside BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse and spilled outside, Sampson used the N-word and Granato hurled the word back.
"The defendant believes that it is reasonably likely that prospective jurors would base their decision in this case upon pre-trial information and the inflamed atmosphere surrounding the local Black Lives Matter protests with which this case, although having nothing to do with police killings of black men, has become inseparably entwined through local media reports and protest events," Paul James, Granato's attorney, said in a motion to change venue that was filed in Forsyth Superior Court on Jan. 22.
James argues in the motion that jurors would be unable to set aside that pre-trial publicity and "would use that publicity in deciding it rather than the evidence presented at trial, and would be unable to remove from their minds any preconceived feelings and impressions that they might have formed."
James alleges in the motion that Granato would not be able to get a fair and impartial trial in Forsyth County.
He proposes in the motion that either the trial should be moved to Davie County or that the jury pool should be drawn from Davie County. No trial date has been set for the case.
There is no date set to hear the motion in Forsyth Superior Court. A bond motion hearing is set for Wednesday. James is seeking to have Granato's bond reduced at least to $200,000. He has cited the current COVID-19 pandemic as reasons to increase Granato's chances to get released.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Martin declined Friday to comment on the motion to change venue.
In his motion, James cites five front-page stories in the Winston-Salem Journal and nine separate television reports on the case. James alleges that the vast majority of media coverage does not mention James' contention that Sampson started the physical confrontation by rushing at Sampson, driving him to the ground and then punching and choking him. James said much of the media coverage has made no mention that Sampson was shot once in the chest while on top of Granato. Forsyth County prosecutors have disputed the self-defense claim and said that Granato was lying in wait outside of the restaurant with a gun.
He also cited statements from various elected leaders, including Council Members D.D. Adams and James Taylor. Adams said, "We know a black man was publicly shot in our city. We know the alleged killer is a white man. We know social media postings from the alleged killer indicate he may harbor white supremacist views," according to the motion.
Winston-Salem police released little information about the case in the first few months after the incident. Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson held a news conference in August 2019 in which she said that there was no evidence that this was a hate crime but declined to describe the context in which Granato was alleged to have used a racial slur.
The first public mention of a self-defense claim was during a bond motion hearing in Forsyth District Court in January 2020. Granato had initially been held in the Forsyth County Jail without bond, and James had requested that a judge set a bond. The Winston-Salem Journal reported on that hearing and prominently mentioned the self-defense claim.
James has since expanded his self-defense claims, which he says are backed up by eyewitness statements and surveillance video from the restaurant, in a second bond-motion hearing and in various other court documents he has filed. The videos have been sealed from public view by the court. James said he has objected to the videos being sealed.
He said in the motion that potential jurors have "only been exposed to reports that state or imply that the defendant shot the alleged victim as he came out of the restaurant after the two had been in an argument and that the defendant is a white supremacist (which the defendant denies and for which there is no evidence in the discovery)," James said. "Never once does the coverage refer to any claim of self-defense in spite of the fact that the defendant stated multiple times to multiple people at the scene that he fired in self-defense."
James also cites a social media post on Twitter from Tariq Nasheed, a controversial Black commentator who has a national platform. Nasheed said in the posting, "The media is trying to cover up the fact that a Black man named Julius Sampson Jr. was murdered outside of a restaurant in NC by a suspected white supremacist named Robert Granato. Witnesses say Granato was yelling the N-word, deliberately trying to instigate an altercation."
He also mentions coverage from the Winston-Salem Chronicle, a Black weekly, and mentions Black Lives Matter protests in which people changed "Justice for Julius" or "Justice for Juice." "Juice" was a nickname for Julius Sampson. The motion also references an online petition that sought to repeal North Carolina's stand your ground law, and that Sampson's wife, Keyia Sampson, was at a protest in front of the Benton Convention Center advocating for justice for her husband.
"From the foregoing it is clear that this case ahs been an extremely high profile case with multiple city, county and state elected officials weighing in as well as extensive media coverage in all formats," James said. "However, it is very clear that this coverage provides an extremely distorted view of the actual events in this case and that such distortion is extremely prejudicial to the defendant making it impossible for him to receive a fair trial with a jury drawn from the media pool of Forsyth County."
Julius Sampson vigil
