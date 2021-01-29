Man accused in Hanes Mall shooting claims he can’t get fair trial in Forsyth. He cites local publicity, BLM protests.

James has since expanded his self-defense claims, which he says are backed up by eyewitness statements and surveillance video from the restaurant, in a second bond-motion hearing and in various other court documents he has filed. The videos have been sealed from public view by the court. James said he has objected to the videos being sealed.

He said in the motion that potential jurors have "only been exposed to reports that state or imply that the defendant shot the alleged victim as he came out of the restaurant after the two had been in an argument and that the defendant is a white supremacist (which the defendant denies and for which there is no evidence in the discovery)," James said. "Never once does the coverage refer to any claim of self-defense in spite of the fact that the defendant stated multiple times to multiple people at the scene that he fired in self-defense."

James also cites a social media post on Twitter from Tariq Nasheed, a controversial Black commentator who has a national platform. Nasheed said in the posting, "The media is trying to cover up the fact that a Black man named Julius Sampson Jr. was murdered outside of a restaurant in NC by a suspected white supremacist named Robert Granato. Witnesses say Granato was yelling the N-word, deliberately trying to instigate an altercation."