Man accused of fraudulent rental agreements in Winston-Salem. Hispanic people were targeted as victims, police say.

A Greensboro man is accused of targeting Hispanic people with fraudulent housing agreements in which he allegedly collected monthly rent on properties he had no control over.

Khalil Nadir Rynes, 29, of 218 Nighthawk Place is charged with six counts of obtaining property by false pretense and one count of breaking and entering. Police said the victims entered either a “housing rental” or “rent-to-own” agreement with Rynes between Dec.1, 2019 and Feb. 1, 2022.

The investigation began in August 2020 when Winston-Salem Police received their first report of Rynes entering a “housing rental” agreement with a Hispanic victim. An arrest warrant was issued on one count of obtaining property by false pretense and one count of breaking and entering, but it is unclear whether he was arrested at this time.

On Saturday, Rynes was arrested on five additional counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

Police said the houses Rynes "rented" to the victims were vacant homes that were neither owned nor controlled by him. Rynes collected rental payments from the victims monthly, according to the police, and even allowed them to renovate the homes. The police said he received $54,830 through these rental payments and the victims spent $63,200 on renovations.

Investigators believe that Rynes specifically targeted Hispanic people through these scams. They say possible additional victims may not have come forward because Rynes threatened to call the police to secure payments.

Rynes was taken to the Forsyth County jail after his arrest Saturday and received a secured bond of $102,500. He was not listed in the jail Thursday night.

Rynes will go to court on July 7.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.