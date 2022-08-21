Man accused of stealing money from sweepstakes business, assaulting police officers

A Winston-Salem man is accused of stealing $3,200 from Mystic Sweepstakes after he threatened an employee with a handgun, court records show.

Myrick Malone Dodd, 24, of Five Royales Drive is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapons, larceny of a firearm, carrying a concealed gun, carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of assault on a government official and resisting a public official, according to arrest warrants.

The warrants provided additional details regarding the charges against Dodd.

Winston-Salem police responded at 3:44 a.m. Friday to an armed robbery at Mystic Sweepstakes in the 1100 block of South Broad Street, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw two men running away from the business, police said. After a brief struggle, police arrested Dodd, but the other suspect escaped.

Investigators determined that Dodd and another man had argued earlier with personnel inside the business when one of the men revealed a gun and demanded the keys to the cash drawer. A customer then called police.

Dodd is accused to assaulting two police officers by hitting and kicking them, a warrant said. Dodd is accused of resisting both officers by failing to put hands behind his back as they arrested him, the warrant said.

In addition, Dodd is accused of carrying a concealed handgun and a small pepper gun that contained a canister of pepper spray, the warrant said.

Dodd is further accused of possessing a handgun after he was convicted of breaking and entering on Feb. 8 in Orange Superior Court in Hillsborough, the warrant said.

A judge sentenced Dodd to spend 58 days in jail and put him on probation for 1½ years.

Dodd was being held Saturday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $200,000, a court record shows.

Dodd is scheduled to appear Monday in Forsyth District Court.